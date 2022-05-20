Ed Gardiner joins Silverfish UK as chief financial officer

Share Facebook

Ed Gardiner has joined Silverfish UK as its chief financial officer.

“It is great to have Ed onboard,” said managing director Matthew Osborne. “His appointment strengthens our management team, will help us evaluate business opportunities and oversee the strategic financial management of the business to allow us to achieve our ambitious growth plans.”

In January, Silverfish UK secured funding from Connection Capital to support an accelerated growth strategy. The investment, along with the investor’s expertise, will enable Silverfish to unlock further growth for its existing brand partners. It will facilitate investment in leading customer support infrastructure to better serve its retail customers, and will help realise its shared ambitions around European expansion and attracting new highly desirable brands.

Gardiner has experience within businesses that have achieved significant growth, having worked for brands such as Innocent Drinks and Pukka Teas.

Gardiner said: “I’m thrilled to join Silverfish at this exciting time for the business and, notwithstanding the current market pressures, for the bike industry as a whole. I am very much looking forward to supporting Matthew and the team and contributing to the value growth journey that lies ahead.”

Established in 1999 with a select handful of progressive Canadian bike brands, Silverfish has created a unique space in the distribution market focusing on premium MTB and crossover brands and offering a unique brand partnership experience.

Currently operating across the UK, Ireland and a number of European territories, the brand portfolio includes names such as Yeti Cycles, Fox, Michelin, Race Face, SDG, Knog, Marzocchi, CushCore, Peaty’s, Ride Concepts, 100%, Easton, Birzman and Skratch Labs.

Forestal Bikes recently announced Silverfish as the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for its bikes in a new partnership deal, with the distributor initially offering its range of three e-MTB models – the Siryon enduro bike, Cyon trail bike and Hydra DH bike.