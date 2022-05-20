Bruno Maier named United Wheels president and chief operating officer

Share Facebook

The Board of Directors for United Wheels Inc. has announced the appointment of Bruno Maier as its president and chief operating officer.

Maier will succeed Claude Jordan, who is retiring after close to four years with the company. Jordan will remain on as a senior advisor for a period to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Chairman Bailey Liu said: “It is with a mix of sadness and gratitude that I am announcing Claude Jordan’s retirement as president and chief executive officer of United Wheels. We wish Claude the best in his retirement, as he looks forward to spending more time with his family.

“Since 2018, Claude has played a critical role in the growth and success of the organisation which includes back-to-back record sales years in 2020 and 2021. We thank him for his leadership and significant accomplishments.

Liu added: “In his new role, Bruno Maier will be responsible for the entire wheeled business in North and South America, Europe and Australia. Bruno started his career at Huffy 30 years ago, and his passion for the cycling industry and all our brands runs deep.

“He brings a wealth of experience from previous leadership roles at Pacific Cycle, Cycling Sports Group, PeopleforBikes.org, and Urban Rover, and we are excited to have him lead the team.”

Jordan said: “It has been an honour to serve as CEO of United Wheels. I want to offer my sincere thanks to our employees whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve record sales while launching multiple initiatives all while navigating the challenges with Covid.

“I also want to thank our Board of Directors for their continued support. I have worked with Bruno for many years and am confident he is the right leader to continue the success of the business. I look forward to working closely with Bruno to ensure a smooth transition.”

Maier said: “The United Wheels’ family of brands offers a complete range of wheeled adventure rides for people of all ages. I am eager to see our upstream innovations across all brands delight riders and continue to grow our leadership in the category.

“I grew up in Dayton, Ohio, so this is my home and hometown brand. As former Huffy CEO and mentor, Bill Smith, once said, I now have the ‘best job in the world’.”