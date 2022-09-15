Canyon appoints Stefan Wyman as head of sports marketing

Share Facebook

Canyon Bicycles has appointed Stefan Wyman as its head of sports marketing, responsible for the brand’s relationships with athletes, professional teams and ambassadors.

Wyman, who has 20 years’ of experience in the cycling industry, has previously managed professional cycling teams, worked for component suppliers, and has worked across road, gravel, cyclocross, and the mountain bike sectors.

Most recently, Wyman worked with sports marketing agency Rasoulution, working on brand activations with athletes like pro mountain bikers Fabio and Gabriel Wibmer.

Wyman will guide Canyon’s sports marketing approach and lead activations with customers, partners, and fans in his new role.

He said: “Canyon is one of the most innovative and inspirational bike brands in the world. I want to ensure our superstars – our teams, athletes and ambassadors – feel this innovation, are excited by the world-class bikes in our portfolio, and are inspired to achieve incredible performances with them, taking us to a new level of excitement in cycling.”

Canyon, the German-based director-to-consumer bike manufacturer, is best known for its performance products in road, mountain bike and gravel, but also offers hybrid and e-bike models.

Wyman will be based in Germany, at Canyon’s global headquarters in Koblenz.

On Wyman’s appointment, head of marketing and brand for Canyon, Simon Summerscales, said: “The appointment of Stefan helps us to up the stakes in our ambition to inspire people to ride.

“His tremendous experience will be a strong asset in building partnerships that work from both sides. We are constantly looking at new ways for Canyon athletes to inspire our audiences. In his new role, Stefan will ensure that we work with the right athletes in the right ways to create compelling, authentic, and inspiring narratives around our bikes and our proud, innovative, and performance driven identity.”