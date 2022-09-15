Magura and Wolftooth present new stackable multi-tool

Share Facebook

US premium brand Wolftooth and Magura are presenting a stackable multi-tool for trailside maintenance on bikes and brakes.

The heart of the stackable tool is the extra flat Wolftooth 8-bit pack pliers. Bits housed in the

handle and secured by magnets give the tool 17 functions for trailside maintenance.

The stackable tool can be magnetically expanded with three additional components. These include chain tools with a utility knife, tyre levers and dent removers for rims or a disc brake multi-tool with a tyre lever.

Wolftooth has collaborated with brake specialist Magura for the disc brake multi-tool. Specific to Magura is the brake pad and rotor gauges measuring the minimum thicknesses to ensure the brake system is working properly and all parts within the system are maintained as intended.

The tool also includes a rotor truing tool and a slotted 8mm pin wrench for tightening the compression sleeve nut on the brake master. Thanks to its flat design, the tool can be easily stowed away in a jersey pocket or hip bag. The tool is designed and manufactured in the US.

Wolftooth 8-bit pack pliers:

Size: 146 mm x 20 mm x 90 mm

Material:

– Tool body: Aluminium 7075-T6

– Bits: CrV tool steel

– Tyre lever: high-strength nylon composite

Functions:

– 2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 mm hex drive

– T10 / T25 Torx

– Screwdriver flat #3.5

– Screwdriver Philips #2

– Spoke / valve core wrench

– Valve cleaning file

– Pliers to open chain links

– Pliers to tighten valve nuts

– Storage for a chain link

RRP: €89,90 (incl Magura disc brake tool)

8-bit tyre lever and Magura disc brake tool:

Material:

– Tool body: aluminium 7075-T6

– Tyre lever: high-strength nylon composite

Functions:

– Extra long 147mm tyre lever

– Rotor truing slot

– 8mm compression sleeve nut wrench

– Pad minimum thickness gauge (2,5mm)

– Rotor minimum thickness gauge (1,8mm)

RRP: €19,90