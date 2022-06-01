Canadian MTB manufacturer Rocky Mountain appoints Katy Bond as CEO

Share Facebook

Canadian mountain bike manufacturer Rocky Mountain has appointed Katy Bond as its CEO.

Bond joined Rocky Mountain in 2019 as general manager and has delivered record growth for the privately held MTB manufacturer, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021.

Prior to joining Rocky Mountain, she was the director, product development, sourcing and Asian production for Louis Garneau Sports. Bond is also an accomplished mountain biker who competed in events such as the BC Bike Race and SingleTrack 6.

Company owner Raymond Dutil will now become executive chairman and coach of innovation.

“I have incredible respect for Katy and her leadership skills”, said Dutil. “With her deep expertise in brand management, product development and operations she is the right person to lead this organisation in this new chapter.”

Bond said: “I am proud to step into the CEO role. Rocky Mountain is a brand that has stayed true to its mountain bike roots and remains deeply committed to its riders and dealers. Our team is stronger than ever, and I am excited about what is to come.”

Bond noted that her focus will be to grow the Rocky brand, drive operational excellence and ensure a continuous pipeline of innovative products.

Rocky Mountain has been designing and developing mountain bikes in North Vancouver since 1981, with its headquarters in St. Georges, Beauce since 1997. The manufacturer said it is ‘obsessed’ with quality materials, frame design and suspension optimisation.

Late last year, Rocky Mountain partnered with CushCore to introduce the ‘next generation of innovation’, by offering CushCore tyre inserts as standard equipment. The 2022 Rocky Mountain bikes with CushCore are the Altitude Carbon 90 Rally Edition, Altitude Powerplay Alloy 70, Altitude Powerplay Carbon 70, and Altitude Powerplay Carbon 90 Rally Edition.

