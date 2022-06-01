Gocycle launches new showroom partner programme to make G4 more accessible

Share Facebook

Urban e-bike brand Gocycle has launched its new Gocycle Showroom Partner (GSP) programme, aiming to pass more value to customers and provide more flexibility for retailers.

The move enables the business to retail its Gocycle G4 model at a more accessible price point, with the aim of encouraging more people to transition to lower-cost, healthy and sustainable urban transport. The brand has also integrated 0% financing options and the Green Commute Initiative Cycle to Work Scheme in the UK.

G4 is available to buy direct from Gocycle and in GSP retail stores with individuals being able to nominate their local Gocycle Showroom Partner who will be on hand to offer test rides, pre/post-sales support and a free 100-mile service.

Richard Thorpe, Gocycle designer and founder, said: “The world has changed and we must too! Amidst a challenging and dynamic global economic backdrop we’ve adapted and streamlined our G4 model sales approach to pass on savings to our customers and provide stock flexibility to our retailers.

“Things are tough out there with cost-of-living increases and stock availability. We’ve taken a look at all of the areas in our promotion, warehousing, delivery and sales process, and where possible, we’ve implemented cost savings to make our entry level model more competitive and accessible to a wider customer and retailer base.

“The result is that our Gocycle Showroom Partner programme brings the G4 model into a price range compatible with many government cycle to work purchase and tax credit schemes in the UK, US, and EU. We have also implemented some amazing interest free finance options for our customers that reduce monthly ownership costs.

“Our retail partners benefit by not having to hold extensive stock at a time where credit is becoming more expensive. In particular, we have focused on lowering the barrier to onboarding Gocycle with new dealers as we continue to invest and grow our retailer partner network.

“Many dealers are not able to benefit from our global brand PR, promotions and offers, but with our GSP programme, they now can and will.”

The G4 launched in April 2021 as part of Gocycle’s Generation Four line-up, which also features the halo G4i and G4i+ models.

The G4 is available to order now direct from Gocycle. Customers can test ride and get showroom pre-sales support at any of the brand’s participating Gocycle Showroom Partners. Customers can nominate their local Gocycle retail partner for a free 100 miles/160 km initial service by visiting that dealer and using a dealer free service voucher code at checkout.

The halo G4i and G4i+ models are not impacted by the G4 pricing update or launch of the Gocycle Showroom programme. For 2022, UK and EU specification includes bespoke mudguards and integrated front and rear light kit as standard. Global retailers interested in joining the GSP programme are invited to get in touch here.