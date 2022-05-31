Orbea announces immediate availability of its versatile hardtail, the Laufey

Orbea has confirmed it has immediate UK availability of its dynamic trail bike, the Laufey.

Now available in three new colours, the Laufey is a hardtail 29er designed for a competitive price point.

The entry price is £1499 up to £2,299 for the top-end model, featuring a 140mm travel fork, and a design borrowed from the full-suspension Occam trail model.

Most importantly, Orbea currently has availability of the Laufey in the UK, at a time when consumers may be struggling to find stock.

Laufey is available for consumers to reserved at their nearest dealer through the Orbea Rider Connect platform.

Rider Connect is a new feature that allows customers to check the current and future availability of Orbea machines at authorised dealer stores.

The website also allows riders to reserve and purchase their chosen model at their nearest dealer.

When launching the platform, Orbea said: “The bike industry is experiencing a difficult time: the massive demand from riders is met with uncertain delivery dates from bike brands. This situation has led Orbea to create Rider Connect, a solution that allows customers to view the current and future availability of Orbea bikes at the store of their choice, helping shops effectively manage their sales and helping riders find their perfect bike.”

Rider Connect users can view models currently available at a shop of their choice, along with incoming bikes and delivery dates.

The site also lets consumers filter results by delivery date and distance from their home.

Orbea’s Laufey features 148mm rear boost to make the chain stays shorter, has an updated reach that’s 25mm longer than the previous iteration (435mm in medium), a steeper head angle (65.5 degrees), and a steeper 75-degree seat angle.

All Laufey models also include a dropper post.