Giant launches new e-bike brand Momentum in UK

Giant has unveiled its latest development to the UK market, a new bike brand focussed specifically on e-bikes.

Momentum, part of the Giant Group, is an electric bike specialist that aims to promote a life on two wheels to the wider public, offering four models of power-assisted bikes.

This new name in e-bikes will be available for retailers to stock and direct-to-consumer via the Momentum website.

Momentum’s Transcend and Vida models retail at £2,899.

Designed to highlight all the benefits of e-bikes, Momentum machines offer a huge 170kms of range and super-fast charging, reaching 80% power in just two hours.

The bikes are also designed for every-day use, easy to dismount, with upright riding positions, and 60Nm of torque for climbing power.

Collette Clensy from team Momentum said: “Momentum is here to show that there’s more to life than screen time and traffic jams. Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, we encourage you to take time out to enjoy freedom, fresh air and feel-good vibes on a Momentum e-bike.”

Momentum is available in four models, with four colourways.

Earlier this month, the Giant Group reported revenues in the first quarter of NT$22.26 billion ($746 million), Bicycle Retailer & Industry News (BRAIN) has reported, an increase of 8% from the same quarter last year.

Rising material costs, labour and logistics squeezed the company’s gross margin and operating profit, said the report, and a higher mix of OEM work also contributed to a lower margin of 22.9%.

Giant’s US subsidiary saw growth in e-bike sales, the company said, but in Europe, revenue declined about 10% as supply challenges affected e-bike sales. E-bike sales (both OE and branded) were 26% of total revenue for the group.

Check out BikeBiz’s recent interview with Giant Bicycle Group’s chairwoman Bonnie Tu, dubbed ‘the most powerful woman in cycling’, here.