Moulton Bicycles appoints Mat Hubbard as chief operating officer

Moulton Bicycles has appointed Mat Hubbard as chief operating officer.

Hubbard studied Electronic Engineering at Churchill College, University of Cambridge prior to postgraduate study in Design, Manufacturing, and Management at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge.

Hubbard was employed at automotive engineering company AB Dynamics from 1999, undertaking various research, development, and operational roles, and finished his employment in 2020 as chief operating officer of the FTSE AIM-listed holding company AB Dynamics PLC.

For the past two years, Hubbard has been engaged with a small number of UK based technology start-ups in technical and business advisory roles.

Hubbard said: “I’m excited to become involved with Moulton Bicycles. The products are well designed, manufactured to a high standard in the UK, and a joy to ride. Earlier in my career, I had the pleasure of meeting Dr Alex Moulton and see first-hand his desire to innovate in the area of mobility.

“I’m looking forward to working with the current team at Moulton. The recently announced investment in The Bicycle Works facility will allow us to further grow the team, increase the production of existing products and enable us to develop and manufacture new products.

“Renewed worldwide interest in cycling and micro-mobility provides an opportunity to introduce Moulton products to a new generation of customers whilst ensuring that our existing customers continue to be fully supported.”

Adrian Williams, CEO of Moulton Bicycles, added: “I’m delighted that Mat has joined the company. Mat’s passion for engineering and business experience will be extremely beneficial as we undertake long term sustainable growth into the future.”

Moulton Bicycles is the original manufacturer of small-wheeled, full-suspension bicycles. Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Bradford on Avon, the company designs and manufactures bikes in the UK with over 90% of products being exported.