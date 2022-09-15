British Cycling apologises after u-turn on guidance for Queen’s funeral

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British Cycling has apologised for its guidance relating to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier this week, the national governing body for cycling released its advice for event organisers and cyclists for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, 19th September.

The initial guidance recommended that cycling event organisers cancel any planned events, including club rides and community programmes, while individual riders were urged not to cycle during the funeral.

Following backlash from cyclists online, British Cycling has since retracted that advice and apologised.

A statement from the organisation, released on Thursday, 15th September, said: “British Cycling sincerely apologises for the guidance issued on Tuesday afternoon relating to cycling during the state funeral.

“We understand that the decision on whether to cycle during that time is one for individuals and clubs to take for themselves, and we’re sorry that we got it wrong on this occasion.

“At British Cycling we fought incredibly hard during the pandemic to protect the right to cycle, and we recognise the frustration and disappointment that Tuesday’s statement caused.

“We greatly value the support of our members and the wider cycling community and would like to thank and apologise to all who reached out to share their concerns with us on this occasion.”

Read more: Cyclingnews and Cycling Weekly report online success of Tour de France Femmes coverage

British Cycling’s updated guidance now says that no domestic events should take place on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which is being held in central London. Any clubs planning on riding on Monday should adjust their routes so they do not clash with the funeral service or associated processions.

Official Government advice says there is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the National Mourning period, which is scheduled to end following the Queen’s funeral on Monday, but that some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially those on the day of the State Funeral.

Many businesses are closing their doors on Monday, including British Cycling and fast food chain McDonald’s, while Heathrow Airport has cancelled a number of flights during the funeral.