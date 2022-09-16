Le Col completes Pro Aero range with new bib shorts

Share Facebook

Premium cycling performance brand Le Col has announced its ‘most aerodynamic bib shorts yet’, the Pro Aero Bib Shorts.

Built for speed training, racing and the ‘fastest rides possible’, the Pro Aero Bib Shorts have been engineered to deliver ‘maximum speed and acceleration with minimum weight’, said Le Col.

The bib shorts aim to deliver the best results in aero efficiency, developed on learnings from the McLaren wind tunnel tests and pro team insights.

The technically advanced Italian fabrics prioritise muscle compression, while the bonded bib straps offer a low profile and flat finish to increase comfort for the rider and provide a sleek and aero fit.

Specially selected silicone leg grippers and the laser-cut legs work further to optimise the rider’s speed and stabilisation. An Italian pro performance pad delivers targeted support to riders, and the multi-density profile and quick-drying outer fabric work together to increase the breathability of the bib shorts.

The Pro Aero Bib Shorts are designed to be worn with the Pro Aero Jersey.

Le Col also recently unveiled its new indoor workout collection, designed for maximum versatility to support athletes in every workout.

Available to buy now, the Women’s Workout Leggings are engineered to provide high-performance compression and the perfect amount of stretch. The leggings are fully opaque and the second-skin fit delivers better freedom of movement as well as maximum comfort.

As a shorter version of the women’s leggings, the Women’s Workout Training Shorts are also built for high performance, said Le Col. Engineered with the same technologies as the leggings, these super-lightweight and close-to-skin fit shorts are built to give freedom of movement while working out.

The Workout Vests are available in men’s and women’s fits and have been engineered to be durable and perform during every workout. The vests are lightweight and breathable and are built to prioritise the athlete’s performance and comfort.

The Le Col Workout T-Shirt has been engineered to be breathable, sweat-wicking and lightweight, while offering maximum performance and freedom of movement for workouts both on and off the bike.