Wahoo brings new features and updates to training software package Wahoo X

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fitness technology company Wahoo Fitness has expanded its training software package Wahoo X, with new features and updates.

These include outdoor workouts, integrated Voice Chat, a new virtual Real Road, as well as new structured training plans and cross-training workouts.

Mike Saturnia, CEO at Wahoo, said: “Wahoo X is the ultimate all-in-one app for cyclists offering incredible variety, immersive experiences and comprehensive training. Whether training indoors or outdoors, our best-in-class hardware products combined with innovative software creates a unique and complete integrated training experience.

“Our mission is to build a better athlete in all of us, and the latest enhancements to Wahoo X truly delivers.”

He added: “Our Wahoo Sports Science Team are continuously testing and pushing the limits, so we can offer the best plans, training and expertise when it comes to Wahoo X.”

Wahoo X’s virtual riding and racing platform RGT has launched a new Voice Chat feature, meaning riders will have the option for voice chat in app with other riders. This feature has multiple uses from social chat when on group rides, through to race radio in the RGT virtual races. Voice chat also connects users in a new way during indoor virtual rides.

Wahoo X is also launching the Dunoon Crossover on RGT, a new gravel ‘Real Road’, based on a new high-profile cycling destination, soon to open in Scotland. Wahoo said the new Real Road becomes the first realistic gravel and MTB experience in the virtual riding category.

Single-track off-road sections and resistance changes based on the ride surface bring a new experience to virtual riding and racing – riders must now time their sprints and overtakes. This takes the ‘Real Road’ library to 13, which include cycling regions in Belgium, Italy, France, the UK, and the USA.

Wahoo has also recently improved and enhanced the Magic Road feature, which allows members to upload their own routes via a GPX file and ride, share and create events on them.

Read more: Five minutes with: ergonomic cycling parts expert SQlab

Systm, Wahoo X’s connected training offering, has launched a new integration with the Elemnt range of GPS bike computers. Riders can now sync their workouts with their Wahoo X subscription, allowing them access to structured workouts outside.

Structured workouts will be synced directly to the user’s Elemnt bike computer via this integration, providing an opportunity to experience Wahoo’s sports science backed training methodology outdoors.

Systm also continues to grow its library of workouts and videos with the launch of new training content. This includes the recent release of On Location Portugal, which adds to the popular On Location series.