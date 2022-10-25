Vorteq introduces new bike fitting packages to Human Performance range

Share Facebook

Vorteq Sports has introduced a trio of new bike fitting packages to its Human Performance range.

The services, available from October 2022, are based at Vorteq’s HQ in Silverstone, utilising the new Human Performance Lab at Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub.

Suitable for any cyclist, the company said it developed its services from evidence and experience, reflecting the process of bike fitting and the recursive nature of position optimisation.

Serving as a precursor to its existing packages, the ‘Prologue: Pre-purchase Fit, ‘Étape1: First Fit’, ‘Étape 2: Performance Fit’, are developed to achieve distinct goals, from supporting pre-purchase size selection to informing wind tunnel testing and aerodynamic analysis.

Independent in themselves, they are symbiotic when applied in sequence, reducing the risk of injury

and optimising performance, said Vorteq.

Each package is physiotherapy led and bespoke to the rider, utilising a combination of technology, techniques, and expertise. Following an initial consultation, an informed and comprehensive biomechanical assessment will be conducted to determine fit and functional parameters. This directly informs positional exploration based on the goals of the rider and session.

The sessions:

Prologue: Pre-purchase fit (£239)

– Physiotherapist led session

– Designed to inform and guide frame size selection

– Includes body positioning analysis and with published post-fit report

Étape 1: First fit (£390)

– Comprehensive physiotherapist led fit to optimize bike position

– Includes motion capture and saddle pressure mapping data as well as a physiotherapy assessment to inform positional interventions

Étape 2: Performance fit (£359)

– Designed to optimise pedaling efficiency, stability and ultimately – performance

– Tailored to athletes with performance goals, looking to maximise power without sacrificing

comfort

Vorteq Sports aims to create new boundaries to provide a competitive advantage to athletes, driven by an ‘uncompromising search for sports performance’. “We want athletes to question everything and make decisions about their training and racing based on science, data and research, with the ultimate goal of getting the best possible performance out of themselves,” said the company.