SRAM’s David Zimberoff to leave post to focus on transportation research project for World Bicycle Relief

David Zimberoff will soon leave his post as vice president of marketing at SRAM, to focus on a transportation research project for World Bicycle Relief (WBR).

With the support of WBR and SRAM, he’ll investigate ways to empower the lives of millions through this new exploration.

Zimberoff said: “I’ve always been passionate about World Bicycle Relief and mobility in rural communities around the world lacking access to basic transportation.

“Since founding ID in 1995 and leading marcom over the past two decades, I’ve built a unique network of cycling experiences and relationships that I hope to leverage for meaningful and powerful change.”

Zimberoff began as an industrial designer in 1993 at a Chicago-based firm where he first met the founders of SRAM, helping them to design the first ESP rear derailleur. After founding SRAM’s in-house ID department in March 1995, he moved to Germany as part of the Sachs acquisition to set up a mirror ID group at SRAM’s Schweinfurt facility.

Returning to the US, he took the helm of marketing in 1999. Today, the SRAM marketing and communication group spans the globe with over 80 team members responsible for brand, racing, creative, community, ambassador partnerships, events, public relations, and corporate communication.

SRAM CEO Ken Lousberg said: “DZ has been an amazing force at SRAM for nearly 30 years, and we’re excited to see where this new exploration might go. It is also great that Dave isn’t going far and will be able to stay with us as long as is needed to find his replacement and help us bring that person up to speed.”

FK Day, SRAM co-founder and World Bicycle Relief founder and chairman, said: “When I first met DZ at a small ID consultancy in Chicago, he was a talented up-and-coming design leader. We knew that he would add value to SRAM. Hiring him was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

SRAM said the search for Zimberoff’s replacement will begin in the coming weeks. The company plans to conduct an extensive internal and external search for his future replacement. More information will be made available via SRAM.com/careers.