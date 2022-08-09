Wahoo announces new proprietary Sports Science facility in Colorado

Share Facebook

Fitness technology company Wahoo has announced the launch of its proprietary Sports Science facility in Boulder, Colorado.

The facility will further the company’s goal of “building the better athlete in all of us” by combining research, expertise, and testing through physiology, biomechanics of movement, nutrition and sport psychology to deliver hardware innovations and training solutions across Wahoo’s physical and digital products.

Wahoo said it will be at the forefront of driving and informing future innovations, leveraging expert insights and analytics focusing on personalised training, data insights, knowledge and sports science protocol to inform the world of connected fitness.

Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia said: “We’re excited to be launching Wahoo’s new Sports Science Centre, which is dedicated to enhancing athletic performance by integrating leading-edge sports science with our comprehensive ecosystem of products and services.

“Wahoo’s products and services are backed by years of research and data analysis and have always been a driving force in what we provide for our athletes. It is a big milestone to have a dedicated sports science hub for our team and we’re thrilled to provide continued innovation that enables our athletes to grow, evolve and achieve their goals.”

This follows the recent launch of Wahoo’s new multi-channel app subscription, Wahoo X, which makes it simple to access two unique training apps through one account – Wahoo Systm and Wahoo RGT.

The Wahoo Sports Science Centre team also hosts ‘The Knowledge’ podcast from its facility in Boulder, providing listeners with short, informative episodes with a deep dive into sports science. The Wahoo team is led by head of sports science, Neal Henderson. Additional team members include Dr. Ginger Gottschall, director of applied research; Mac Cassin, senior sports scientist; Rupert Harold, operations manager; and Jeff Hoobler, strength and movement specialist.

Henderson said: “I’m thrilled to be leading the Wahoo Sports Science team as we grow and expand the applications of sport science within Wahoo hardware and software ecosystem. We have assembled a fabulous team of knowledgeable, experienced, passionate team members working out of our world-class sports science facility in Boulder and we are excited to continue to help build the better athlete in all of us.”