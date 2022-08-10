Swapfiets offering London commuters free bikes for a week during upcoming strikes

Share Facebook

Swapfiets is to give London commuters a free bike to use for a week to help get into the office during the upcoming tube and rail strikes from 18th-20th August.

The bikes will be available to collect on 17th August and free for seven days.

Katarina Hlavata, UK country manager at Swapfiets, said: “We know that for Londoners who rely on public transport for their daily commute to work, there’s nothing more frustrating than a Tube strike – which is why we want to provide 100 Swapfiets bikes on a first come first served basis to try and make life that little bit easier!

“We hope that by encouraging people to change their mode of transport for the strike, many Londoners will consider and appreciate the multiple health and environmental benefits of cycling as a longer-term alternative for their daily commute.”

To get a free Swapfiets bike for the week, head to Swapfiets’ Shoreditch store, 58 Commercial St E1 6LT on Wednesday 17th August, bring a form of photo ID and fill out the form. Then return to Swapfiets, Shoreditch by 6:30 pm on Wednesday 24th June.

Riders will get the full Swapfiets service free for the week, including the Deluxe 7, a chain lock from AXA, maintenance and repair service on demand, and the guarantee that if there are any problems the bike will be swapped out for another model in 48 hours or less.

Bike subscription service Swapfiets offers a range of bikes starting from just £16.90 a month. Subscriptions include on-demand maintenance and repairs, an AXA chain lock, replacements if stolen, as well as access to top-of-the-range bikes and e-bikes.

The brand recently announced the launch of its Power 1 e-bike in the UK. Available now, it is an entry-level e-bike with a price tag of £59.90 for a comprehensive, hassle-free subscription model.