PJA opens Perth office, welcomes two new staff members

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Transport planning, engineering and placemaking consultancy PJA has opened an office in Perth and welcomed two new members of staff.

Tanya Moran and Tim Judd have been appointed to lead the new base, which is located at St Martins Tower, in the heart of the Central Business District.

Moran has joined as director, having previously worked at Stantec as a principal transport engineer where she spearheaded the successful growth of the Perth transport team. Judd has been appointed as director and previously worked at Stantec as a senior principal. Judd is also a board member of Streets for People, the Perth organisation that advocates for people-focused streets.

The new Perth branch follows the success of PJA’s Melbourne office which launched in 2019 and has seen continued growth despite recent lockdowns.

Melbourne director Sam Williams said: “This is an exciting time for PJA’s growth in Australia, with Perth being a significant growth area for us in transport, sustainable infrastructure and placemaking.

“We can’t think of a better leadership team than Tanya and Tim to expand our expertise and influence their respective markets bringing together PJA’s vision of creating better places through great design. We look forward to providing exceptional results for our clients.”

Moran and Judd have a combined 40 years in the transport planning industry bringing the expertise, stakeholder relationships and capability needed to deliver design-led, people-friendly places.

Moran said: “We have worked closely together in Western Australia for the past seven years and share a passion for creating places that people and families can call “Home”.

“A “Home” is more than just a building or a space, it is a safe neighbourhood, a safe street and a safe gathering place that allows for playful exploration and social interaction, encouraging a more active lifestyle and improving our mental health.

“Whatever shape or form a home maybe, each and every one of us should be able to call somewhere a home, where we feel comfortable and have easy access to basic goods and services.”

Read more: Wahoo announces new proprietary Sports Science facility in Colorado

Judd added: “We are very excited about working with such an agile and ambitious company and contributing to its previous 20 years of success. We look forward to working with our clients, and alongside the Melbourne team, to continue to introduce PJA throughout Australia and to create new or to enhance existing places and neighbourhoods we call “Home” for people in all states and territories.”

This latest office launch comes after PJA relocated its Birmingham headquarters and Manchester office, both in the UK, to accommodate its growing workforce.