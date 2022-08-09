Cannondale launches SuperSix EVO Leichtbau frameset

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cannondale has announced the launch of the SuperSix EVO Leichtbau.

It is an exclusive frameset to celebrate Cannondale’s “race heritage and tireless pursuit of the perfect ride”. The Leichtbau is its most refined interpretation of SuperSix EVO ever, said Cannondale.

The Leichtbau is a lightweight creation of the brand’s flagship SuperSix Evo. The latest layup carbon technology and most advanced materials deliver a 90-gram reduction in weight compared to the SuperSix EVO HI-MOD carbon.

Key features:

– 750 grams for a painted raw frame with hardware

– Cannondale said it’s been pushing the limits of race˓performance since its inception – from the lightest materials to the fastest shapes. Leichtbau, its highest performance SuperSix Evo ever, was born from 50 years of innovation

– A modern classic melding time-tested black and chrome aesthetics with Cannondale’s most advanced carbon construction and CNC machined alloy details, the brand said. It adds up to its most refined SuperSix EVO ever – individually numbered with only 200 available worldwide

– Unique design routes brakes lines through an opening in the front of the headtube for minimal drag and headache-free serviceability

– The frame features highly truncated airfoil tube shapes that offer the same weight, and equal or better stiffness than round tubes, but reduce drag by up to 30%

– The Save rear stays, integrated binder and 27 SL KNØT seat post brings comfort to EVO’s speed, said Cannondale

– Clearance up to 30mm for all-road capability

– Speed release thru-axles allow faster and easier wheel changes and are compatible with most standard thru-axle wheelsets

– Price: £4,250

Read more: Dahon introduces electric version of Curl i4 folding bike

Cannondale last month launched the all-new Topstone Alloy, a capable, versatile gravel bike designed for any kind of riding. The Topstone Alloy distils the spirit of Topstone Carbon into a rugged, ever-ready aluminium frame, said the brand.

It was built to explore the road less travelled, empower riders to push themselves farther than ever before, let riders push themselves further than ever before, and throw a leg over it for their daily commute.