Dahon introduces electric version of Curl i4 folding bike

Dahon has introduced an electric version of its Curl i4 folding bike, the Curl Ei4.

In recent years, the folding bike brand has been developing its green mobility services to integrate electric power into its user-friendly bikes.

The new folding e-bike was showcased exclusively at last month’s Eurobike in Frankfurt with other electric and non-electric folding products from the company.

The Curl Ei4 has the Dahon patented Flip Frame with Autolatch of its predecessor Curl i4, alongside the core components of its 3-point folding system, a roller rack and 4 internal hub gears. The new evolved electric model has also been switched up with a 36V/250W motor, 36V/7AH battery, and 16-inch sturdy Fat Wheels.

Dahon designed the folding model to improve multi-modal travel for a larger range of riders worldwide than ever before, by providing a more sustainable transport solution to the car that also helps them to ride further, faster and be more equipped to tackle hills than the standard non-electric bicycle.

The Curl Ei4 hits the weighing scales at 37.48 lbs (17 kg) and has a range of easy storage options.

With this electric drive, Dahon said it is committed to keeping making a difference in the world by giving wider access to sustainable mobility for all, in its efforts to reduce global fossil fuel consumption for a better world.

The US based bike brand recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with the release of a limited run of carbon machines. Weighing in at just 9.4kgs, the Anniversary 40 model will feature hydraulic disc brakes, a Shimano 11-speed derailleur, and Dahon’s unique diamond frame and integrated LockJaw hinges.

The Curl Ei4 will be available for shipping globally from November/ December 2022. Please email Dahon’s head of sales, Samantha at samantha@dahon.com for any inquiries.