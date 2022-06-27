Vittoria invests in run-flat technology, integrating with tyre insert supplier 

Share Facebook

Italian tyre brand Vittoria has announced an investment in run-flat technology, as it integrates with its tyre insert supplier Deaneasy.

Deaneasy, an Italian brand focussed on innovative cycle accessories, will become part of the Vittoria Group and operate as part of the tyres giant, benefitting from further investment from Vittoria.

Production of Deaneasy tyres inserts will be moved to Vittoria HQ in Brembate, Italy, as Vittoria aims to reduce sourcing and transport from suppliers in Asia, and also funding research into sustainable materials.

Stijn Vriends, president & CEO of Vittoria Group says: “We make the most advanced bicycle tyres on the planet. To compliment these, we aim to offer a full range of premium accessories to give our riders the bestriding experience. The integration of the Air-Liner business and know-how of Alessandro Bonarotti in our group is a fundamental step in this journey.”

The Vittoria Air-Liner, launched in 2018,is a a reusable insert for tubeless-ready tyres, which prevents the tire from falling off the rim and acts as a run-flat solution.

Vittoria claims to be the only tyre company offering inserts for all major disciplines – MTB, gravel and road.

Alessandro Bonarotti, co-founder of Deaneasy and Vittoria Group Accessories Innovation Manager adds: “We are very pleased that the long-term collaboration with Vittoria has resulted in such a complete product offering. With the integration, we will become even faster in bringing super-innovative products to the market.”

Earlier this year, Vittoria has started the construction of the Vittoria Park, an all-discipline cycling experience, innovation centre and knowledge hub for bicycle tyre development.

The Italian bicycle tyre manufacturer said it is building this park surrounding its headquarters to foster innovation in the development of bicycle tyres.

Vanessa ten Hoff, chief innovation officer at Vittoria Group, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors to everyone passionate and curious about cycling to discover their Ride Ahead at the Vittoria Park and I am incredibly excited to bring to life an innovative way of working and approach to tyre development in our new Italian Bicycle Tyre Innovation Centre.”