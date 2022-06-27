London retailer Velorution offering free battery charging to e-bike riders 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The London e-bike and urban cycling specialist Velorution has announced a new initiative across its stores, offering free battery charging for e-bike riders.

Velorution, a premium urban lifestyle cycling retailer, has four stores across London and will be offering charging across those locations in Marylebone, Hackney Islington and Chelsea.

As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity, riders often struggle to find safe charging points or compatible chargers, according to Velorution, which is the inspiration behind the Velorution Recharge initiative, offering a secure location for riders to boost their batteries free of charge.

Velorution managing director Jonathan Cole said: “With active travel on the country’s mind especially across the capital and the rising cost of living we think our customers are going to love Velorution Recharge.

“Despite cyclists of all kinds enjoying the fun and freedom of an electric bike, we know many experience range anxiety, battery preservation and charging woes. With four stores across central London and expertise in all electric bikes we believe Velorution is in the right place to offer this service.”

Established in 2012, Velorution aims to be a hub for forward-thinking, urban-centric bike brands and accessories. It hopes to be a go-to destination for customers on the lookout for an urban, folding or electric bike and maybe a unique, boutique cycling accessory to go with it.

Velorution has four stores across London – Marylebone, Hackney, Islington and Chelsea – with a website selling bikes and cycling accessories direct to consumers across the UK and aboard. A small, fleet-of-foot team manage all aspects of the business, from store sales, buying and finance through to marketing and web development.

Read more: Cycle advocacy group Go Velo hits 60,000 rider milestone

The retailer stocks a number of big names in the e-bike market, including Gocycle, Tern, and Brompton, along with a range of accessories from bike bags to safety equipment.