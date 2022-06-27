Cycle advocacy group Go Velo hits 60,000 rider milestone for training courses

Share Facebook

Cycle training provider Go Velo has announced it has trained up 60,000 riders since its inception.

Founded in 2009, Go Velo is a team of instructors and tutors who offer cycle training to adults and children in the UK.

On Monday, 27th June, the organisation announced it had hit the 60,000 cyclist milestone, all trained up through a combination of adult training courses and Bikeability training in schools and for adults.

Go Velo’s mission is to get more people involved in cycling, by running courses, activities and events across Lancashire, the North West and beyond.

Recently, Go Velo trained a group of Muslim women who started the Sofa to Saddle course in early 2021.

The group then continued to access Lancashire County Council-funded courses, progressing onto Bikeability level two and three.

Some then took part in canal-based courses with Go Velo funding, exploring the interconnected canal pathways in the North West, while one rider has since qualified as a British Cycling Breeze champion.

Go Velo director Kirsti Grayson said: “It’s amazing to see the progression with these ladies. We teach such a diverse group of individuals from all social and economic backgrounds and that’s the beauty of cycling…it’s for everyone!

“It’s great, most of the ladies now have their own bikes and are planning their own group rides. The group is ever growing with more ladies joining their group and being inspired to be more active. Through all of our cycling training, courses and events the core message is that cycling is fun, good for you and is an amazing life skill that opens doors for people.”

Some of the women then embarked on a journey to the Lake District for a specific introduction to mountain biking for Muslim women supported by Sisters in the Wild, the Wanderlust Women and Aneela Mckenna, a pioneer for the MTB Colour Collective (increasing diversity in mountain biking) and a judge in the 2022 BikeBiz Awards.

Go Velo is an accredited Recognised Delivery Centre for 1st4Sport cycle training qualifications, delivering nationally-recognised cycle instructor qualifications for new and existing cycle instructors.