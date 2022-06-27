Pirelli updates Scorpion MTB and e-MTB tyre range

Share Facebook

Pirelli has announced the latest update to its Scorpion off-road range of tyres, focused on the enduro and e-MTB disciplines.

The Scorpion Enduro and Scorpion E-MTB lines currently include three different treads: S (Soft Terrain), R (Rear Specific) and M (Mixed Terrain), for varying terrain.

M tread, designed for greater versatility, has been completely revamped and features new knobs layout and a new profile, which is more aggressive but still versatile. The higher, reinforced blocks are now designed to withstand the high mechanical loads typical of an aggressive riding style and higher performance bikes.

The revamped Scorpion Enduro M and Scorpion E-MTB M are designed to be true all rounders, aimed at those who use MTBs for long mountain rides but don’t mind the occasional race.

Further enhancing the versatility of the M design for Scorpion Enduro and E-MTB is the new SmartGRIP Gravity compound, developed drawing on Pirelli’s motorsport experience in motocross and rally competition.

In the new mix of materials designed by Pirelli R&D, chemical grip, smoothness, and tear resistance remain high priorities and faithful to the design principles of its sister SmartGRIP. In the new formulation, the static stiffness value has been lowered to around 50 Shore A, thus increasing the tyre’s ability to conform to the terrain, reduce vibrations and increasing grip and driving comfort in more extreme situations. Debuting on the new M design, SmartGRIP Gravity is also updated on the existing S model of the Scorpion Enduro and E-MTB range.

Updates on Pirelli’s MTB line also include the range of casing combinations on existing models and compounds. The Scorpion Enduro range is available in the HardWALL version, with bead-to-bead protection and rubber reinforcement insert, and also in the lighter and more rideable ProWALL, with sidewalls reinforced by a nylon fabric.

Updates for the more hardcore Scorpion tyres, in the Enduro World Series and World Cup downhill disciplines, being developed in collaboration with retired DH pro Fabien Barel, are scheduled for the coming months.