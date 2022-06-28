The hottest new products in the bike trade this June

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring Colnago, Carbon Wasp, Raleigh, Ducati, Campagnolo, Goodyear, Muc-Off, Peaty’s, 7mesh, Red Bull Spect and Smith

Colnago C68 bike

Colnago has announced its new C68 range of bikes. The launch of the C68 also introduces a new business model, from traditional B2B to omnichannel, with the possibility of purchasing it from the B2C platform, in some countries directly from the Colnago website and app. The C68 Road will also be available in a limited number version with titanium parts 3D printed in Italy. A new integrated handlebar, called Colnago CC.01, will also be available with the C68 Road. Nicola Rosin, Colnago CEO, said: “The model C has always been the icon of Colnago. C68, combining craftsmanship, tradition and technological innovation offers to the market an exclusive bicycle and it’s a great source of pride for me and for the company.”

RRP(B2C): Complete bike from €12,700, frame kit from €5,650

Carbon Wasp Truffle

Carbon Wasp has launched its new 29er trail bike, featuring 120mm rear travel and a carbon frame hand built in England. The Carbon Wasp Truffle is designed to be a combination XC/trail bike, with a lightweight frame and modern geometry, to be strong on both the uphills and the descents. The Truffle has taken three years to develop and to establish the supply chains, with the frame made from pre-preg carbon fibre (already impregnated with resin) sourced in the UK, and painted locally. Fully sealed cartridge bearings have been included to tough out the British weather, while the dropouts are a flex pivot system to reduce weight. The Truffle also includes downtube storage, clearance for a dropper posts, chain guide mounts and a BSA threaded BB shell. There is also full internal cable routing, and a Boost 148mm rear axle, all coming with a five-year repair or replace warranty. In terms of geometry, the large size frame has a 480mm reach, 65.5 degree head angle and 440mm chainstays.

RRP: Frame and Cane Creek DB Air Shock available worldwide for £2,800, or just the frame for £2,400

Raleigh Centros e-bikes

Raleigh has announced the launch of its new and improved Centros e-bike range. For 2022, Raleigh has introduced a new and bigger Bosch Powertube battery to sit alongside the Bosch Performance Line Motor. The new model provides a 625WH of electric assistance. A Purion Display lets riders switch between four different modes. The handlebar-handy unit also gives riders eyes on their speed, battery life and remaining range. Also new in 2022 is the introduction of a Modular Rail System. Situated in the inside of the top and down tubes, the Centros’ MRS allows users to switch between accessories like the range extender, as well as Fidlock magnetic bottle, bike packing bags, and locks. Switching from 700c to 650B wheels, the new Centros models offer additional control and comfort on off-road trails. The Raleigh Centros electric bike also comes kitted out with full SKS mudguards, a Racktime rear carrier, integrated rear light, built-in rear-wheel lock and kickstand as standard. Raleigh also continues to use Shimano gearing on both models, using an Altus nine-speed system on the rear derailleur model, and a Nexus eight-speed on the hub gear.

RRP: From £2,999 to £3,099

Ducati Urban e-Mobility line

Ducati’s Urban e-Mobility line has launched in the UK, following news that the Government will create a new low-speed zero-emission category, with e-scooters hoped to be the first of these vehicles. Developed in partnership with Italian e-mobility specialist Platum, the collection of four electric scooters, one specialist off-road scooter and a folding e-bike has been curated by the Ducati Design Centre. Stand out products from the range include Ducati’s latest and most technically advanced e-scooter, the Pro III, which retails for £799. The 350W brushless motor, capable of 515W of peak power, teamed with a 468Wh enhanced battery, gives riders over 30 miles of autonomy on a single charge. Ducati’s specialist Scrambler scooter range is ‘perfect for rural terrain’, and the Scrambler Cross-E with ‘fat’ 11.5” anti-puncture tubeless tyres is ‘a go to for riders battling dirt tracks and uneven roads’. All products are available now at Moov Electric and other Ducati partner retailers.

Campagnolo Levante wheels

Campagnolo has announced the Levante wheels, ‘ushering in a new era’ of gravel cycling for the brand. Campagnolo said the Levante wheels have been designed with adaptability in mind. The patented two-way fit system means riders can run either clincher or tubeless, and the 25mm internal rim width allows you to run 1.5” to 3.0” tyres. The wheels have also been tested to stand up to the rigours of gravel cycling. Levante utilises Campagnolo’s Next 3 Ways (N3W) freehub body and is the “perfect companion” to the Ekar 13x groupset. The wheelset is also available to purchase with Shimano HG and SRAM XDR freehub bodies. It is available from chickencyclekit.co.uk or your local premium IBD.

Goodyear Newton MTF and Newton MTR

Goodyear Bicycle Tires has launched the next generation gravity range of mountain bike tyres with two new tread patterns, the Newton MTF and Newton MTR. Newton MTF – The large block tread design is optimised for straight-line control, cornering confidence and effective braking. Newton MTR – The drive-focused tread delivers speed and durability with tracking performance that inspires confidence when transitioning from straight lines to cornering across a wide range of conditions.

RRP: Trail Casing £54

Enduro Casing £60

DH Casing £65

Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder

Bike care brand Muc-Off has launched its latest bike tracking innovation, a tag holder that can be hidden inside tubeless tyres. Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder lets riders store an Apple Airtag inside their tyre using a protective silicone and rubber valve mount, that allows for an airtight seal and can be installed on tubeless gravel and mountain bike wheels.

RRP: £34.99/€42.99/$44.99

Peaty’s Holeshot tubeless puncture plugger kit and CO2 inflator kit

Peaty’s has launched the new Holeshot tubeless puncture plugger kit and CO2 inflator kit. The new Holeshot tubeless puncture plugger kit makes fixing flats ‘super easy and fast’, said the brand, with a unique, stripped-down, rider innovated design. The unique ‘hook and a half’ design is the main reason why the integrated stabber is a ‘gamechanger’. It loads instantly and holds both large (3mm) and small (1.5mm) sealing plugs. It slides into the puncture and it doesn’t widen the tyre wound. It also doesn’t pull the plug out when you remove the tool – just load, stab, remove and you’re plugged and ready to go. Peaty’s has also announced the Holeshot CO2 inflator, with an inline design. The inline ‘press to fill’ valve is ‘totally intuitive’, said the brand – no awkward, leaking side angles that can snap or bend valve cores. Just press the spring loaded Holeshot onto the opened valve and hold it until you hit your perfect pressure, and if that’s not quite enough, just blip it to add a bit more, then pull it off and pedal.

RRP: Tubeless puncture plugger kit, £21.99

16g Inflator Kits, £27.99

25g Inflator Kits, £29.99

7mesh 2022 spring collection

7mesh has unveiled its collection for spring 2022, including new shorts for off-road and enduro, new cargo bibs for all surfaces, and new gravel and trail tops. The Glidepath Short has been re-imagined with four-way stretch mobility, a reshaped gusset for better fit, and a tapered, knee pad-friendly leg opening. Its high-velocity partner, the Slab Short, also gets a full update with a new seamless gusset, refined waist fastener, and fly closure. For 2022, both women and men see new Desperado shapes with the lightweight women’s Hoody and 3/4 Shirt, and men’s Long Sleeve Henley and Short Sleeve Tee replacing the original Desperados. The men’s MK3 Bib and Cargo Bib are offered in a woodsy Thyme, and

the women’s WK3 Bib and Cargo Bib in a Port. The chamois programme is also bolstered with lightweight MK3 and WK3 Cargo Bib Tights for early morning and shoulder season pedalling.

Red Bull Spect bike-specific glasses

Red Bull Spect has released its latest range of bike-specific glasses, with options across all riding disciplines. From mountain bikes to road, Red Bull Spect has unveiled four new models, all with wide field of vision, shatterproof lenses and photochromic options. The brands said: “Each of the four new models (Dakota, Daft, Nick & Jayden) benefit from a wide field of vision thanks to the mono shield lens shape. The CAT-3 polycarbonate lenses are robust, shatterproof the offer the perfect mix of UV light protection and sun glare reduction. Red Bull Spect also offers

photochromic options. Each model features a TR90 frame which is lightweight, durable and impact resistant, designed to bend not break under pressure. The frame is also rubberised to ensure they don’t slip whilst riding.” Both the Nick and Jayde are prescription compatible.

RRP: From €79 for the Dakota model to €139 for the Nick self-tinting version

Smith Optics Bobcat

Enduro trail riding to gravel adventure or backcountry powder mission, the Smith Bobcat sunglasses are for riders and skiers who want the full coverage of the Wildcat with a smaller fit and a lightweight feel. This hybrid design pairs goggle-like coverage with the airflow and easy-wear feel of sunglasses. ChromaPop brings out the details on forested trails and in bright alpine bowls. The lens is interchangeable, and a bonus clear lens is included. No-slip fit details keeps them in place through rocky terrain and high-speed descents.

RRP: £184.99 (£194.99 photochromic lens)