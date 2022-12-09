Visitor pre-registration for Taipei Cycle 2023 hybrid event now open

Share Facebook

Taipei Cycle has announced that visitor pre-registration for its 2023 hybrid event is now open.

Pre-registration is free of charge and will allow visitors entry into the physical show from 22nd-25th March 2023 as well as access to the DigitalGo online platform until 7th April 2023.

For 2023’s event Taipei Cycle will remain a hybrid format, after the introduction of the online show in 2022. Exhibitors will be able to showcase products in the Nangang Exhibition Centre alongside the virtual show: Taipei Cycle DigitalGo.

Taipei Cycle 2023 will have five new themes: Resilient Supply Chain, Digital Connections, Vibrant Innovations, Dynamic Lifestyle, and Sustainable Moves. These will cover supply chain, OEM, brands, smart wearables, training software and equipment, and bike tour services.

Sustainability is at the core of Taipei Cycle 2023, and as such Sustainable Moves has already featured the Green Force Talk, a discussion focused on green design that took place on 18th November 2022.

Alongside this, the four-part video series Green Initiatives will feature interviews with key industry players on their green practices and management whilst Ride Together, a cycling event taking place during show, will invite international visitors to Taipei.

These events aim to raise awareness of reducing consumption, reusing and recycling materials, plus the integration of green practices into everyday life. More information on these events will be announced in due course.

At 2023’s event, brands such as Giant, Merida, Shimano, SRAM, KMC, BESV will be presenting their innovations, and visitors will be able to test ride the latest products, explore trends and developments in the cycling industry, plus explore a showcase of d&i award winners.

12th December 2022 is the final opportunity for bicycle designers, manufacturers, and retailers to submit their latest R&D achievements to the Taipei Cycle d&i awards 2023. Categories span: bicycles; parts and components; cycling accessories; e-bikes; and smart cycling services.

Submissions will be judged by an international jury of experts in January 2023, with the exhibition and awards ceremony being held in March. Awards granted at the Taipei Cycle d&i awards 2023 will include The Gold Award – Green Prize, presented for the first time to products manufactured according to the 3R principles, while winners will automatically qualify for the Final Jury of the iF Design Award 2024.