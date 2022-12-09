Lime to launch new e-bike scheme in Derby in spring

Share Facebook

Shared electric vehicle company Lime is to launch a new e-bike scheme in Derby in spring 2023.

In total, 550 e-bikes, which are being made available at no cost to the council. The initial launch will see 150 e-bikes rolled out in key locations, and a further 400 e-bikes will be introduced at a later stage.

The council is planning to re-invest the funding secured from the Department for Transport (DfT), which had initially been allocated to the scheme, to support cycle infrastructure within local communities and popular cycle locations.

Councillor Steve Hassall, cabinet member for regeneration, decarbonisation, strategic planning and transport, said: “I’m thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming this new fleet of e-bikes to Derby through our partnership with Lime. E-bikes are an excellent alternative to shorter car journeys, providing citizens with a clean, convenient and cheaper transport option.

“This scheme is another step towards our ambition to make electric transport more accessible within Derby and achieve our target to become Carbon Neutral by 2035.”

Lime will be launching its latest Gen4 e-bike model in Derby, which features:

– A range of 64km with swappable, replaceable batteries which will be monitored by Lime

– Built-in front and rear lights – with rear lights that brighten when the bike breaks

– Increased motor power to help riders easily climb hills and restart their ride when stopped/stationary at red traffic lights or zebra crossings

– A phone holder

Hal Stevenson, senior public affairs manager for Lime in the UK, said: “We are delighted to be bringing our e-bikes to Derby next year. Our new service will offer residents and visitors a new active and sustainable travel option to get around the city.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Derby City Council, with our scheme supporting their wider plans to install more cycling infrastructure and reduce local reliance upon cars.”

The e-bikes will be available for hire via the Lime app and will cost £1 to unlock and then 17p per minute. Minute bundles will be available to purchase, providing discounts on the standard tariff.

Lime will also offer 50% off the cost of e-bike rides for lower-income residents via its Lime Access programme. The programme provides eligible riders, including existing concession pass holders, key workers, students and job seekers, with unlimited discounts.