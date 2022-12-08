Look releases new 765 Optimum endurance road bike

Share Facebook

Look Cycle has announced the latest addition to its range of road bikes – the new 765 Optimum.

The 765 Optimum bike has been fully redesigned from the ground up to offer a ‘less aggressive rider fit’ than previous pro tour models, said the brand, maximising rider comfort and efficiency for long days, rougher roads, and all seasons.

The redesigned 765 Optimum frame utilises an ultra-high strength carbon compound and an endurance-specific carbon layup to dampen vibrations more efficiently than previous materials.

The new endurance-optimised geometry of the 765 Optimum frame deploys Look’s 3D wave carbon tubes for 20% more compliance than the previous model, while the T47 bottom bracket ensures a light, reliable, and ultra-efficient power transfer system.

With tyre clearance up to 700 x 34 mm, the 765 Optimum enables riders to choose a wide tyre for increased comfort. Cable routing has been designed for integrated but simple and intuitive maintenance – the cables enter the frame below the handlebar allowing for the stem and bars to be removed without disconnecting the hydraulic hoses.

The new 765 Optimum frame will be compatible with Look’s fenders (available in early 2023).

Frederic Caron, product manager, Look Cycle, said: “The new 765 Optimum is the ideal bike for daily rides as well as the next sporting challenge. Designed in France by our teams of passionate engineers, it offers a compromise between rigidity and flexibility that will allow endurance cyclists to fully enjoy the long distance rides that lie ahead.

“Look’s unique know-how and innovative materials means our brand excels in mastering the complex alchemy between comfort and performance. Utilising an all-new design which combines several carbon fibres and weaves plus our 3D Wave technology, the new 765 Optimum is an endurance bike that will accompany passionate cyclists on all types of routes.”

The 765 Optimum is available in five different sizes (XS, S, M, L and XL), with five options for complete bikes and two framesets.