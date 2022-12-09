British Cycling’s acting CEO Danielle Every to leave organisation

Share Facebook

British Cycling’s cycling delivery director Danielle Every is to leave the organisation to become chief operating officer of PGMOL.

Every, who is currently acting CEO, will continue in this role until spring 2023, and the process to recruit a new, permanent CEO is ongoing.

Every was appointed as acting CEO after Brian Facer stepped down in a decision British Cycling said was made by mutual agreement with the board of directors. This followed controversies for the national governing body for cycling in Britain, most recently when it signed an eight-year deal with oil and gas brand Shell UK.

Facer took up the role of CEO of British Cycling in early 2021, joining from rugby union team London Irish as a replacement for Julie Harrington. Every is set to become chief operating officer of PGMOL, the body that oversees professional football referees and match officials in England.

After joining British Cycling from Pentathlon GB in 2018 as cycling delivery director, Every was ‘instrumental’ in the development of British Cycling’s regional delivery plans for each of the 10 English regions, the long-term plans for the cycling disciplines published in June 2021, and more recently supporting the sport’s recovery from the impact of Covid-19.

She said: “I have loved my four years at British Cycling and will leave feeling incredibly proud of what we have achieved, and the positive impact we continue to have through our work.

“Over the coming months I am wholly committed to setting us on the right path as we move into another busy and exciting year of activity, and ensuring a seamless and positive transition to a new CEO.”

British Cycling said: “On behalf of the Board, British Cycling Chair Frank Slevin would like to thank Danielle for her significant contribution to the organisation over the past four years, and wish her well in her next role.”