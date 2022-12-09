Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 9th December

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike Workshops General Manager – Julian House

Julian House is a charity dedicated to making a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in society. We run several projects and every year we help thousands of people out of homelessness, into employment, away from domestic abuse, and more. If you’d like a real sense of job satisfaction, great career prospects and a competitive benefits package, you could be who we’re looking for! The successful General Manager will provide effective leadership to the Julian House Bike Workshops, ensuring the overall success of each shop.

Rider Care Specialist – Intense Europe

As a Rider Care Specialist, you will help our customers define their needs and guide them to the products and services that will give them the best cycling experience possible. The ideal candidate must be a strongly motivated, proactive person with great communication skills, a service and customer centric attitude, and experience and passion for the bike/cycling world or life on two wheels. You’ll spend the majority of your day being the key contact for our (potential) customers and will focus on identifying needs and wants, translating them into an offer and managing the entire customer service and warranty process.

Press Officer – Madison

We are looking for a talented Press Officer to coordinate media activity for all Madison and Sportline brands in the UK and Ireland. This role is the perfect job for someone with good background in public and media relations with a passion for sports (even better if you are a keen cyclist!). In this role you will be the main point of contact for journalists for some of the top brands in cycling including Shimano, Genesis, Saracen, Lazer, Park Tool and many more. You will have the opportunity to travel the UK and Europe as you develop relationships and ensure our brands have the best possible representation in the media.

Workshop Mechanic – Brompton Bicycle Ltd

You will be a key member of the team in establishing the brand reputation for best-in-class customer experience for Brompton bikes through all workshop operations. Reporting directly to the Store Manager you will be responsible for ensuring that workshop operations meet the brand expectations at all times. Working within an “open” workshop, customer-facing environment you possess strong communication skills to build and retain customer loyalty through a warm and friendly approach. Listening carefully to the needs of all customers when assessing their bikes to respond and act in order to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

North East Account Manager – ZyroFisher

We have a vacancy for an Account Manager for the North East England territory. Working as part of the Zyrofisher sales team, you will be responsible for proactively developing the territory to achieve targeted sales growth through established customers and through securing new business. Working closely with our internal sales and customer service teams, you will look to maximize all sales opportunities. This dynamic role requires a confident and determined approach, a positive outlook and passion for the product, with the ability to multitask whilst working on your own initiative.