Colnago introduces new V4Rs developed in collaboration with UAE Emirates Team

Colnago has introduced the new V4Rs, developed in collaboration with the UAE Emirates Team.

The team’s contribution was ‘fundamental’ in the long prototyping phase and subsequent road tests and then directly in races. Colnago said the input received from the riders made it possible to work on clear and defined areas, such as aerodynamics, weight, real dynamic stiffness, geometry, robustness and reliability.

The V4Rs has been designed as an integrated system, i.e. as a complete bicycle in a “ready-to-race” configuration. The technical work focused on reducing the impact of the frontal area, basically the head tube, and the consequent better integration with the fork crown.

While being compatible with third-party components, V4Rs has been conceived to offer the best aerodynamic performance in combination with the Colnago CC.01 handlebar which is also enriched with a 3D printed support, currently compatible with Wahoo Bolt V2, able to guarantee a further saving of 0.75 watts at 50km/h.

Based on the input received from professional cyclists, the geometry (especially reach and stack) has been redesigned to be able to obtain even more balanced performance across all different sizes, in comparison to the V3Rs. Now the relationship between seat tube length and reach is almost linear, which means easier and more precise size selection and more possibilities for adjusting the position in the saddle.

Additionally, the stack/reach ratio has been optimised and harmonised across all sizes, and the length of the chainstays has been reduced.

The V4Rs, before the consolidation of its definitive version, underwent a long study phase in collaboration with the UAE Emirates Team, which raced part of the last season with the Colnago Prototipo. Different layups (the overlapping of a specific number of layers of carbon fiber) were tried before reaching the final version.

Tadej Pogačar, one of the first riders of the team to test the V4Rs, said: “The V4Rs is a really light and stiff bike. Really responsive. For me that’s good on the climbs to attack because when you push the pedal the bike goes really really well. This helps to attack faster. I feel confident and I really enjoy it.

“You need the comfort in the bike because we have such long stages. It’s not only about speed and lightness; it’s also about comfort. It’s really important that after six hours on the bike you don’t feel completely destroyed, so… our bike is just perfect for that”.

The suggested price in Europe (Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with power meter, ENVE 3.4 wheels, Colnago CC.01 integrated handlebar, Prologo Scratch M5 nack saddle, Continental GP5000 tyres) is €15,260.