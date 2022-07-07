VeloBrands appointed UK distributor of Spatzwear

Share Facebook

UK-based cycle industry distributor VeloBrands has added Spatzwear to its distribution portfolio.

UK brand Spatz is the brainchild of professional cyclist and team manager Tom Barras, who needed a solution to cold, wet feet whilst cycling and the products have evolved through countless cold wet miles in The Yorkshire Dales. They are designed from necessity and Barras looks to create products from the shortfalls of ones that already exist and to reinvent what is considered standard.

Spatz is an official supplier to the Alpecin-Decueninck Professional Cycling Team, which includes Mathieu Van der Poel. The team can be seen sporting Spatz winter overshoes, gloves and aero shoe covers. The brand is now looking to expand its dealer network via VeloBrands.

Simon Ford, managing director at VeloBrands, said: “Having seen the popularity of Spatz grow amongst my riding friends, I really wanted to have the opportunity to work with Tom and his team. To be chosen as the Spatz UK distributor is truly fantastic. Spatz is an exciting, young brand.”

Tom Barras, founder of Spatzwear, added: “We are really happy to have partnered with VeloBrands to handle our UK distribution. We have been aware of VeloBrands for years and having met Simon and Will at the Cycle Show in London in April 2022, we knew straight away that they shared the same passion for cycling as us. We very much look forward to working with VeloBrands and their network of UK retailers.”

The first stock will be arriving at VeloBrands in mid-July. VeloBrands is known in the UK and Ireland as the distribution partner for brands such as Kask, Koo, Absoluteblack, Chapeau, Juice Lubes, Litelok, ESI Grips, VeloToze, Pendix, Serfas and Kids Ride Shotgun.

VeloBrands can be contacted on 01363 85617 or by email using info@velobrands.co.uk.