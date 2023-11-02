Upgrade Bikes to distribute Styrkr nutrition in the UK

Share Facebook

Upgrade Bikes has announced the introduction of Styrkr nutrition to its portfolio of brands available to the UK dealer network.

Styrkr, pronounced [ stir-kuh ], means “strength” in old Norse.

The brand is approaching the nutrition market with a unique approach in a bid to “rewrite the rulebook for traditional nutrition brands”.

Styrkr’s mission centres around fostering a sense of community and supporting everyday athletes.

Christian Sanderson, endurance enthusiast and founder and managing director of Styrckr, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Upgrade Bikes as we continue our rapid expansion into the UK cycling dealer network.”

“It became evident from our initial conversations that teaming up with Upgrade, given their substantial cycling industry knowledge, reach, and influence, was a pivotal step in our global ambitions and to establish Styrkr as the number one endurance sport nutrition brand within the UK.”

The Styrkr fuel range is the culmination of many months of research and development with a focus to help everyday athletes reach their next endurance goal.

Committed to innovation, Styrkr aims to enhance performance by introducing supplements tailored to provide athletes with increased energy and resilience, regardless of dietary choices.

Mark Noble, head of marketing at Upgrade Bikes, added: “Styrkr is an incredibly impressive brand and quality of the product is amazing, moreover it’s all competitively priced with decent margins for the retailer, and it’s made in the UK.

“We’ll have POS stand units and bike shop display materials and will be at Rouleur Live this weekend. The brand has definitely hit the ground running with awareness and digital ad campaigns, plus they support events and sponsor key athletes.

“It’s the complete package. Christian, Sam and the team at Styrkr are ambitious to take the brand to the next level, and we’re perfectly placed to help them do that with the right retailers. This is a win-win for everyone.”

Styrkr Products are available now from Upgrade Bikes, ready to order.

For more information, visit: www.upgradebikes.co.uk