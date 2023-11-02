Cytech relaunches theory one with new content on e-bikes and fitting

Cytech, the training and accreditation scheme for bicycle technicians, has relaunched its theory one online learning course delivering an introduction to bicycle maintenance that can be completed anywhere, in the participant’s own time.

The newly redesigned course includes a new module on bicycle types, anatomy and fitting, as well as new content additions on e-bike legislation and e-bike battery safety.

Once participants have completed the course, they (and the shop they work for if applicable) will be promoted online via the international Cytech directory.

The Cytech directory works as a census of who is Cytech qualified and where they are employed, helping consumers in the UK and worldwide to find their nearest qualified mechanic to take care of their bike.

Whilst Cytech technical two is seen as the industry standard for professional cycle technicians and technical three the pinnacle of Cytech training, getting qualified to a minimum of Cytech theory one gives individuals a strong foundation of knowledge to better their ability to talk to customers, sell products, advise on basic repairs and build their careers in the industry.

Cytech says that this is the latest step in its ongoing investment in raising the standard of bicycle mechanics worldwide.

Courses are currently offered by six providers across 13 locations in six countries, with more to be launched in 2024.

Jonathan Harrison at the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) is keen to reinforce the benefits the course provides.

He said: “The ACT believes that every specialist cycle retail employee should be armed with the knowledge and skills to better understand how the workshop is run, how to manage customer expectations, work safely and efficiently in the retail environment and even carry out some of the more basic workshop activities.

“Being Cytech qualified not only gives staff the confidence they need to do their job to the highest of their ability, but it also gives customers peace of mind that their bike is in safe hands.”

The Cytech theory one online learning course with its additional content is being offered at the same price as before – £125+VAT.

ACT members can save up to 50% off the course with their membership – so can access it for as low as £62.50 net.

For more information, visit www.cytechtheoryone.co.uk