New Motion Labs launches Enduo Ride drivetrain at World of eMobility

New Motion Labs has launched its Enduo Ride e-bike drivetrain.

The new product was unveiled at the World of eMobility event held on October 26, and 27, at EXPO Greater Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Enduo Ride is described by the brand as “a ground-breaking drivetrain technology that reimagines the durability of e-bike drivetrains”.

With chains capable of covering distances up to a claimed 15,000km, it is designed to outlast many conventional drivetrains by “more than double”, according to New Motion Labs,

Enduo Ride is also engineered with fully recyclable steel and aluminium components to improve eco-friendliness.

Reduced downtime and fewer breakdowns also translates to significant savings in fleet maintenance costs, while riders get more time on the road and less in the workshop.

For any owners worried about compatibility, Enduo Ride integrates with all hub gears and e-bike motors.

For a “plug-and-play solution”, owners can swap out current sprockets with Enduo Ride.

Visitors to the New Motion Labs booth had the opportunity to witness first-hand the efficiency and durability that Enduo technology brings to the table.

The team provided live demonstrations, showcasing how this innovation performs.

Christoph Hesterberg, head of product sales, said: “The World of eMobility in Amsterdam last week was once again a successful showcase for the entire e-mobility sector.

“From large-scale electric equipment for construction sites to e-cars and micromobility with e-scooters and e-bikes of various types and applications (B2B and B2C), there were many interesting exhibitors and concepts.

“This year, New Motion Labs was at the trade fair with an expanded sales team of four people. In addition to good discussions at our joint stand (we were able to exhibit as a supplier of our partner SURE Bikes), we were able to present our product highlights Enduo Cargo and Enduo Ride, opening many new contacts in the process.”