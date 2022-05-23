United Bikes now available to retailers in the UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Indonesian bike brand United Bikes has made its products available in the UK.

United Bikes UK is looking for stores to stock its range of models, including folding commuter bikes and hardtail mountain bikes.

The brand said it has stable stock levels, offers demonstration bikes in store, and can ship directly to customers or to retailers as needed.

United Bikes was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tangerang, Indonesia.

The bike brand offers a range of mountain bikes, road bikes, BMX bikes, city bikes, electric bikes, and kid’s bikes

United Bikes UK models include the Orion Vol 2 20” folding bike, which features a Shimano 105 drivetrain and retails for £699.

The Haste Q e-bike model is another folding bike option, which combines a three-speed rear hub and nine-speed derailleur. It has a 250w motor with up to 48km range, weighing 15kg, with a retail price of £749.99

The United Bike Clovis 5.10 is a 27.5” hardtail, mountain bike, with Shimano Altus drivetrain, retailing at £649.

Read more: Eurobike organiser confirms changes to free tickets for trade

United Bike UK said: “Reputations are earned through hard work, dedication and attention to detail and as our business has grown our customers have come to appreciate and depend upon the consistent combination of quality, price, and service that we offer. So we enter every with the goal of effectively managing our growth to meet the rapidly increasing demand for our products while remaining totally committed to the fundamental principles that have led to our success thus far – offering the highest quality and most innovative bicycles at the most competitive prices and with the most attentive and dependable customer service.”

To see the full range and product specifications, visit the website: https://unitedbike.uk/