Le Col partners with Bluelight Cycling Club

Cycling performance brand Le Col has announced a new collaboration with Bluelight Cycling Club.

Bluelight Cycling Club is a cycling non-profit in support of the Emergency Services, NHS and Armed Forces. It creates a community of shared values and experiences for heroes who like to ride, working with five charities supporting UK frontline workers and their families. Find out more information here.

Le Col has worked closely with the Bluelight team to create a bespoke cycling kit which is now available to all its members. This kit is produced in its Italian factories using the same technologies and performance fabrics as its professional teams.

Neil Turner, co-founder of Bluelight Cycling Club, said: “It’s a great example of how far we’ve come to partner with such a well-respected global company. Le Col are central to modern cycling, through their professional team support and all the layers of cycling.

“They understand the benefits of cycling, both physical and mental and wish to support the club and its members who often work in highly demanding roles. We can’t wait to see our members riding and showing off their kit.”

Le Col and Bluelight Cycling Club are also running a Pro Aero Bundle giveaway on Win Your Dream Bike as part of the partnership.

Le Col was founded by former GB cyclist Yanto Barker, who remains central to the development of Le Col kit. Designed and developed in London, Le Col kit is produced in its own Italian factory in the shadow of Monte Grappa.

Earlier this year, Le Col unveiled its new collection for spring summer 2022, with updates to the Pro and Hors Categorie Jerseys, as well as a refined version of the Sport Jersey.

The premium cycling performance brand has also promised bib shorts, oversocks and arm screens in the coming months, as well as new colourways and updates to some of its most popular jerseys, jackets, gilets, bib shorts, mitts and socks.