Eurobike organiser confirms changes to free tickets for trade 

The organisers of Eurobike have confirmed that most trade visitors to the 2022 will have to pay for entry.

In previous years, access for industry representatives was free to attend the popular event, which previously took place in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

But as the show moves to a city location in Frankfurt, the organisers said they have also made changes to ticket structure, as trade members now have to pay for access.

There were a limited number of free admission tickets to specialist dealers who got their accreditation early, but most trade visitors will have to pay for entry.

Exhibitors can also distribute invitations to members of the trade, “to strengthen and deepen their personal customer relationships.”

A spokesperson for the event told BikeBiz: “Most recently, we offered a limited number of free admission tickets to specialist dealers who had accredited themselves early for Eurobike in Friedrichshafen. With the complete realignment of Eurobike in Frankfurt, there are a number of changes in terms of content, concept and organisation.

“Trade visitor tickets are generally subject to a fee and are available in different day combinations as well as with additional congress content. The value of an admission ticket ensures the quality of those present for exhibitors and trade visitors at Eurobike.”

This year, Eurobike moves to Frankfurt and will be taking place from 13th-17th July.

Now taking place in the Messe Frankfurt venue in the heart of the city, Eurobike will also have an increased focus on urban mobility, and varying highlights including cargo-bike events and an exploration of gravel cycling.

Price for trade visitors are no €63 for a day ticket online (or €95 on the door), up to €92 for a three-day ticket, or €152 on the day.

Conferences and workshops are also extra, with an all-access ticket costing €590.