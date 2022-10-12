UK distributor VeloBrands to offer sales outsourcing

Share Facebook

UK distributor VeloBrands has announced that it is to offer sales outsourcing.

Sales outsourcing will give companies and brands a managed, focused sales team already established in IBDs, right across the UK, said the distributor. The VeloBrands team is cycle industry-specific, meaning it can correctly understand cycling product and product placement.

VeloBrands has a current portfolio of just 10 brands, with several of those just small ranges, and said it has a nationwide sales and management team and all the structure and resources needed to run it effectively.

A statement from VeloBrands said: “Looking into our business we realised that we had an amazing asset, with capacity, that we could better utilise to help companies, as well as our own, grow.

“Small companies and start-ups might not be yet ready to commit to nationwide sales teams with the associated expense, management, and administration. One option is sales agents, and there are many good ones out there, but they tend to be localised meaning that a brand doesn’t always get

the nationwide coverage they want. They can also be difficult to manage or focus effectively.

“Sales outsourcing solves this, giving companies and brands a managed, focused sales team already established in IBDs, right across the UK. The VeloBrands team is cycle industry-specific meaning they correctly understand cycling product and product placement. Add to this the optional benefit of

integration to the VeloBrands B2B, telesales, reporting, sales management and planning, and the offer is compelling.

“We think that our offer to companies and brands wanting better nationwide access and results with UK IBDs is unique and at this stage are inviting interest before selecting the correct partners. To avoid dilution, limited partnerships only are possible.”

Anyone interested can contact VeloBrands at info@velobrands.co.uk and 01363 85617.

Brands in VeloBrands’ distribution portfolio include Kask, Koo, Absoluteblack, Kids Ride Shotgun, Spatzwear, ESI Grips, Serfas, VeloToze and owners of the Chapeau! and Juice Lubes.