Troy Lee Designs launches new Flowline MIPS helmets

Troy Lee Designs has announced the launch of its new Flowline range of MIPS helmets, which includes the Flowline SE, the Flowline and the Flowline Youth.

The new Flowine SE and Flowline helmets are two new half shell MTB helmets, designed with a new approach from Troy Lee Designs with a futuristic minimalism design offered in a wide array of custom curated TLD paint shop colours.

A statement said: “We set out to capture a wider array of MTB customers and expose more beginner and enthusiast mountain bikers to the safety, comfort, performance, and of course captivating helmet design that TLD is known for yet still allow the customer to make a statement.”

These new models round out a trio of half shell MTB helmets with Troy Lee Designs’ recently launched top of the line A3. The Flowline and Flowline SE replace the A1 and A2 models respectively with more features and benefits and a lower price point than those previous models.

Troy Lee Designs Flowline SE helmet:

– MIPS rotational impact brain protection system

– 2-way adjustable screwless visor

– TLD precision fit system with three height settings

– 14 hi-flow ventilation ports

– Full wrap in-mold construction

– Extended coverage MTB trail helmet

– Fidlock magnetic buckle system*

– Dual density EPS*

– Antimicrobial comfort liner*

*Troy Lee Designs says these are the main feature differences that elevate the Flowline SE helmet from the base Flowline helmet.

Troy Lee Designs Flowline helmet:

– MIPS rotational impact brain protection system

– 2-way adjustable screwless visor

– TLD precision fit system with three height settings

– 14 hi-flow ventilation ports

– Full wrap in-mold construction

– Extended coverage MTB trail helmet

The prices for the Flowine SE, the Flowline and the Flowline Youth helmets, available from UK distributor Saddleback, are:

– Flowline SE: £140

– Flowline: £100

– Flowline Youth: £80