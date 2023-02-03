Rapha launches new Explore Gore-Tex C-Knit Jacket and Explore Pants

Share Facebook

Rapha has launched the new Explore Gore-Tex Jacket and Explore Pants.

The Explore Gore-Tex Jacket features Gore C-Knit backer technology as well as Aquaguard zips. The latest product in Rapha’s partnership with Gore-Tex, this jacket delivers ‘unparalleled breathability and ventilation with complete rain protection’.

Designed to comfortably fit the Explore Down Jacket underneath in colder weather and pack down to fit into the Explore bar bag when conditions improve, Rapha said the Explore Gore-Tex C-Knit Jacket integrates seamlessly into the wider Explore collection.

The new Explore Pants have been created to overcome unpredictable days thanks to a durable and ergonomic design. Offering long-lasting comfort and freedom, the Explore Pants combine lightweight, abrasion-resistant and quick-drying materials.

The Explore Pants feature four-way stretch materials, an adjustable waist and integrated belt for comfort and style, while zippable hand-warmer pockets and cinchable hems provide further practicality and comfort whether on two feet or two wheels. Designed for off-road adventures where durability and protection are paramount, the DWR-treated Explore Pants come with colour matched iron-on patches for easy repairability.

Explore Gore-Tex C-Knit Jacket key features:

– Breathable and fully waterproof with the Gore-Tex ‘guaranteed to keep you dry’ promise, featuring Gore C-Knit backer technology

– Aquaguard zips

– Vented back and two-way zip for ventilation and breathability

– Packs into its own hood to fit inside the Explore bar bag

– Two external pockets with Aquaguard zips

How to wear:

– Comfortably fits a down jacket underneath for warmth in cold and wet conditions

– Hood tailored to fit neatly under a helmet

– Adjustable hem to shorten the front of the jacket and prevent bunching over the saddle when on the bike, whilst ensuring rain protection at the back

– Long sleeves for wrist coverage when on the bike

Men’s available in Dark Navy and Brick.

Explore Pants key features:

– Durable and breathable stretch material made to move with the rider

– Integrated adjustable belt

– Two side-zip pockets

– Two hand warmer pockets

How to wear:

– Cinchable hems, both for on-bike functionality and off-bike style

– Pair with a tee, midlayer or Explore Jacket to suit any weather conditions

– Regular fit for comfort on and off the bike

Men’s available in Black and Dark Grey.