Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 3rd February

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Hub Operations Manager – Just Pedal

Overseeing all operations at our busy cycle hub in the heart of the Surrey Hills, the Hub Operations Manager will be a key role within the Just Pedal business. The role will provide the opportunity to build skills and be a major part of a UK project breaking new ground within the cycling industry. The successful candidate will be a proven proactive self-starter with exceptional customer service skills. They will need to work well on a team, be able think critically, and thrive in a diverse environment.

Cycle Technician – The Electric Bike Shop

You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person loves getting hands-on and is extremely process-driven. You must be able to complete repairs to an exceptional standard in a set amount of time.

Workshop Lead – Prologue Performance Cycling Ltd

Prologue opened in 2014 and has seen year on year growth leading to an expansion of the business last year with the opening of a new bike showroom within the same location to enable us to better display the range of bikes we stock from brands such as Cervelo, Pinarello, Colnago, BMC and Bianchi and to provide an enhanced customer experience. We are recruiting for a highly skilled workshop lead to take responsibility for the day-today running of a busy workshop with a focus on custom builds, all aspects of bike repair and a strong focus on the best brands then industry has to offer.

Workshop Manager – Wicked Bike Repair

We need a workshop manager and skilled mechanic with at least 5 years experience who can take a leading role in our busy workshop. The applicant needs to be friendly with strong mechanic skills. willingness to learn and be able to carry out full services and complex repairs on all types of bicycle to a high standard in a safe and efficient manner. Good industry and product knowledge is essential. Cytech Level 2 desirable but not essential with relevant experience.

Ecommerce Manager – Madison

Main purpose of job include:

– To manage UX of Freewheel and B2B, including site navigation, content development, checkout funnel and promotional campaigns.

– To be responsible for all e-commerce activity and delivering the ecommerce objectives for the business to budget and deadline.

– Develop and oversee the effective planning and execution of content across the website and online marketing campaigns to ensure efficiency, accuracy and timelines of all web content.

– Manage all aspects of web analytics related to ecommerce and communicate relevant information to the business.