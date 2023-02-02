Trade registration for The Cycle Show 2023 now open 

Share Facebook

Registration for members of the trade for the 2023 Cycle Show in London is now open.

Taking place from 21st-23rd April 2023 at the iconic Alexandra Palace venue in North London, The Cycle Show brings together a variety of exhibitors from the cycle and e-mobility sectors, aimed at both consumers and retailers.

This year’s event will feature a number of major distributors, including ZyroFisher, Velobrands, Moore Large and Ison Distribution, just to name a few.

IBDs and online retailers can register for a free pass now to attend the event’s grand opening on Friday, 21st April.

Dealers can access the show any day, but Friday trade guests will get special access to the VIP lounge, including free tea and coffee.

The organisers of the event said: “Utilise the rare opportunity to network with hundreds of exhibitors, peers, and like-minded individuals. Distributors at the show include ZyroFisher, VeloBrands, Moore Large, Upgrade, Ison distribution, Extra UK, Chicken Cycles and Lyon along with some great brands such as Mavic, Enigma, Assos and Cube, plus the biggest line-up of electric bike brands anywhere in the UK.

“If you are a UK-based IBD or online retailer you can register for your FREE pass now and attend The Cycle Show’s grand opening on Friday 21st April. Your pass will allow entry on any day, but dealers attending Friday will get special access to the VIP lounge for complimentary teas and coffees.”

Formerly held at the Birmingham NEC, The Cycle Show officially moved to London in 2022.

This year’s show will feature a host of talks from professional bike riders and industry figures, demo tracks to test ride bikes, retro exhibitions to offer blasts from the past, as well as activities for kids.

You can register for your trade pass here.