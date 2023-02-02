Austrian urban bike brand Vello moving to direct-to-retail model in UK

Share Facebook

Vello has announced that it is moving to a direct-to-retail model in the UK.

The Austrian urban bike brand, which was previously distributed by About The Bike, will work directly with an increased number of retailers, supplying its range of standard and electric folding bikes, as well as its new SUB e-cargo bike.

The full range of bikes will be made available to selected retail partners via a smart online portal, which allows them to control and process orders for UK shipping.

Vello co-founder Valerie Wolff said: “The UK presents a very exciting growth market for our brand and one where we are ready to build on market share as we already have done in other countries in Europe over the past several years.

“We’ve taken a reserved approach in this territory to date but we’re ready to react now to the increasing demand for electric bikes, especially in the e-cargo sector with our hugely exciting new SUB.”

The brand recently launched its latest model, the Smart Utility Bike, or SUB, which is a low-weight, minimalist and versatile electric cargo bike. Weighing 24kg for the titanium model or 28kg in chromoly steel, the SUB is able to take a total system load of 210kg.

Vello was awarded the German Sustainability Award for Design in 2022, and in 2023 the German Design Award for the SUB.

A proprietary B2B ordering system facilitates easy transactions for retailers, with long payment terms and low minimum order quantities. Based in Vienna, Austria, Vello said it will continue to build its marketing activity in the UK to support retailers and growth, including regional-specific activations and exhibition attendance too.

Retailers interested in speaking with the Vello team to discover more about the range and stocking bikes should contact email b2b@vello.bike.