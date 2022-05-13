Top five jobs of the week – 13th May

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Buyer – Cycle Parts – Oxford Products Ltd

As a buyer at Oxford Products you would be involved in all aspects of the buying process, from market analysis, range planning, product development, supplier liaison and cost price negotiation. You will strive to maintain the integrity of the brand and help achieve the company objectives. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of cycle parts, experience of complete product purchasing is essential, ideally involving some international sourcing gained in a similar industry to the cycle sector. Alternatively someone who comes from cycle retail who has first hand knowledge and experience of buying, range planning, brand selection and price negotiation with suppliers.

Area Manager/Mechanic – Mioo Cycling LTD

Mioo is a start-up that aims to make bicycle maintenance as convenient as possible to city cyclists. Through our app we offer simple mobile bike servicing and repairs for cyclists to book across London, our mechanics organise their own schedule with the customers using the Mioo app and cycle to their homes or work to perform the repairs. In our second year in the UK, we are expanding our operational range across London and looking to divide the city into quarters with a full-time mechanic in each area. We are looking for two London based mechanics who enjoy cycling around the city and having a flexible schedule.

Brand Coordinator – Oxford Products Ltd

To manage continued growth, an exciting opportunity is available for a commercially aware Brand Coordinator to join the Oxford Cycle team. This is a unique opportunity to become a key part of the business delivering market winning strategies and plans as well as being responsible for the profitability of the exclusive and shared brands. Reporting to the Head of Commercial, the successful applicant will be responsible for the brand management of some of the most innovative brands in the cycle industry.

Showroom Manager – Ribble Cycles

The opportunity has arisen for a Showroom Manager to join our Retail team at our showroom at ‘Bluewater’ in Kent. Reporting into the UK Territory Manager, the role will be responsible for the performance and day-to-day operation of the Bluewater Showroom. The role will be focused around delivering the best-in-class customer experience and from the showroom with a strong emphasis placed on delivering the sales required with the rest of the showroom team. The ideal candidate will possess a meticulous attention to detail, to ensure the showroom is always looking at its best, as well as an entrepreneurial mindset to drive sales and pursuing local opportunities to grow the brand’s presence and establish the showroom as a prominent retail destination in the local area.

Full Time Bicycle Mechanic – Twelve50 Bikes Ltd

Twelve50 Bikes is a service driven, independent bike shop in Frodsham, Cheshire. We stock Mountain, Road, Gravel and E-Bikes from Santa Cruz, Cube, Whyte and Merida alongside a comprehensive range of parts, accessories and clothing. We have an opportunity for an experienced mechanic to join our workshop. It’s a busy environment and you’ll be working on a variety of bikes, from general servicing, new bike PDI’s to custom builds. You will also be communicating with the customer to ensure they are kept informed and expectations are met. This is a full time position.