Muc-Off launches tool to hide bike tracker inside tubeless tyres 

Bike care brand Muc-Off has launched its latest bike tracking innovation, a tag holder that can be hidden inside tubeless tyres.

Following the launch of the Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder earlier this year, the Dorset-based cleaning product manufacturer has unveiled the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder, which lets riders store an Apple Airtag inside their tyre.

The Stealth holder is a protective silicone and rubber valve mount, that allows for an airtight seal and can be installed on tubeless gravel and mountain bike wheels.

Muc-Off CEO Alex Trimnell said: “Technologies like the Apple Airtag can be a great defence against would-be bike thieves. This is what led us to develop our Tag Holders, we wanted to give riders secure and thief-proof ways of fixing the tracker to their bikes. The newest offering – the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder – is a completely unique undercover solution unlike anything we have seen on the market so far. We will continue to embrace emerging technologies to enhance every rider experience, as we continue our exciting program of innovation in the future.”

This new product is designed for use with the Apple AirTag (not included), which is designed to let you track valuable items like keys, luggage, and bikes using your iPhone.

Muc-Off’s Stealth Airtag holder protects the tracker from impacts, and is designed not to rattle inside the rim.

The Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder retails via Muc-Off distribution network and at muc-off.com for £14.99/€19.99/$19.99 and as part of a kit which includes a set of black Muc-Off 44mm Tubeless Valves for £34.99/€42.99/$44.99.

Apple AirTags retails for £29.

The launch of the Stealth Tubeless and Secure Tag holders follows the launch of Muc-Off’s new bike insurance offering, with NextGen.

Muc-Off has been launching a number of unique tools that span across cycling disciplines, including a new e-bike drivetrain tool, which launched in February.