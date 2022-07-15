Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 15th July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior Mechanic – Fettle

If you are a friendly, driven mechanic who enjoys helping customers and loves fixing bikes even more, then we would love to talk to you. You will be comfortable helping us solve problems (big and small) and will be very process-driven. Your daily work will have a huge impact on fettle’s success, and as we grow, there will be room for you to progress into various areas.

General Bicycle Workshop Manager – Free Motion

As General Bicycle Workshop Manager you will play a key role in Free Motion. You will be responsible for the maintenance of more than 1500 rental bikes and coordinate several teams of mechanics with one overall target: To ensure all customers receive their bikes in perfect mechanical condition, well set up and on schedule.

Front of House/Bicycle Mechanic – Bicyclenation Ltd

We are looking for a friendly new team member to help keep our shop running smoothly. This will include being the front of house point of contact for customers as well as taking on mechanical jobs to help ensure we deliver services on time. You will be happiest when speaking to customers, solving problems and can manage processes with ease and also deliver the best possible service.

Mobile Bike Technician (Fleet) – Fettle

The Mobile Mechanic role is a brand new role at Fettle, and one that is hugely important to us. A role that requires travelling to our clients’ workshops, you will be responsible for building great relationships with our partners and carrying out first class bike (and e-bike/cargo bike) repair and maintenance work.

Senior Mechanic – Strype Street Cycles

Having temporarily lost 1 pair of hands, we are in desperate need of a mechanic to cover our busy summer period whilst crash bandicoot heals up. This position is initially for 3 months but there may be scope for a full time role for the right candidate. You’ll be reporting to the workshop manager and carrying out general service work, building custom road and TT bikes, making post bikefit component changes and PDI’s. You will need to hit the ground running on all things road disc, Di2 and AXS.