The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 24th March

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Electric Bike Mechanic – Spoke & Motor

Spoke and Motor are official UK dealers for Riese and Muller, Moustache Bikes and Gocycle. We are opening a new showroom on the outskirts of Ely, Cambridgeshire and are looking for a skilled full-time electric bike mechanic to join our team.

At Spoke and Motor we believe that electric bikes can help save the planet. They’re also a great way to have fun, enjoy the world around us and keep fit.

Our goal is to get more people to experience the world on wheels they can trust. We do this by providing high quality, well-respected brands and giving a supportive and personal service to our customers so they end up happy and confident with the electric bike that’s right for them.

Senior Bike Mechanic / Workshop Manager – Whyte Bikes

We’re a premium British bike company that has been changing the game with ground-breaking, award-winning designs for over 22 years. Every Whyte is designed to deliver riders an exceptional experience – everywhere.

Today, our ambitions are stronger than ever as we look to build significantly on our premium positioning with leading Private Equity investment, a world-class leadership team, and a shared drive to disrupt the industry through intelligent engineering, technology, and style.

We are looking for an experienced bike mechanic who thrives in a customer-facing environment. We are looking for someone who is technically autonomous in all aspects of bike and e-bike maintenance and will provide customers with the highest level of professional service.

Customer Service and Salesperson – Avon Valley Cyclery

We’re looking for someone who is friendly, creative, self-motivated and enjoys engaging with the public to join the sales team in our busy Bath based shop.

This is a customer-focused role in which you will provide sales advice and service to our customers in store as well as providing the same approachable service to remote customers via phone and email. The aim is to always give the highest standard of service with a friendly approach.

Skill requirements include a friendly, open and helpful manner when dealing with the public, an interest in outdoor pursuits with supporting knowledge of bicycles and cycling being favourable, and the ability to work flexibly and as part of a team to fulfil daily routine tasks.

Bike Shop Manager – XO Bikes Limited

We have a brand new shop in Lewisham shopping centre, SE London, and are looking for a shop manager.

We are looking for someone who’s got at least 5 years’ experience in retail, and someone who’s used to running a shop, and a team. You’ll be a bike lover, who loves … people!

You’ll be responsible for all aspects of running the shop – team and rota management, stock, sales, pricing, display … and most importantly, looking after our … customers.

You’re commercially savvy, retail savvy, and as part of the role, you’ll be updating customers on delivery of their bike, organising bike collections (for bikes sold on our website), you’ll answer phone and email enquiries, and you’ll be helping us with inventory management online (no technical experience in this part is required).

Professional Cycle Mechanic – Avon Valley Cyclery

We’re looking for a Cytec qualified mechanic to join the team within our fully equipped professional workshop. The daily role will be a mix of servicing customer bikes across a broad spectrum of genres and preparing new bikes for customer collection or dispatch.

Most bikes that pass through our workshops are mid to high end and the quality of service is key so we’re looking for someone who will work conscientiously and be customer focussed throughout.

A Cytec 2 qualification is preferred but any candidate currently with a Cytec 1 and willingness to engage with additional training should also apply.