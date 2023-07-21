The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 21st July

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycle Mechanic/Deputy Manager – PAU Run & Ride

PAU Run & Ride’s flagship store at Trentham Shopping Village is on the look out for an experienced Cycle Mechanic with supervisory experience; someone who can share the work load with our existing on site mechanic and with the wider cycle maintenance team based at our Audlem and Blakemere stores, and who can deputise for our store manager when they’re off shift.

The successful candidate will be based at our Trentham Store and addition to undertaking mechanical servicing tasks, will also help deal with customers on the shop floor, making sales, upselling and cross selling accessories, and pitch in with other general duties as and when the need arises, and when the store manager isn’t around, will deputise and keep the store running smoothly.

You’ll also need to be Cytech 2 qualified (or equivalent), hold a full, clean UK driving licence and be able to drive a transit van. You’ll need to be highly self-motivated, hugely knowledgeable about bicycles and keen to build a reputation for our brand – trust and credibility are key as you’ll be an integral part of the team.

Bicycle Workshop Technician / Mechanic – Trisports

Trisports, is a friendly family owned and managed business located in the centre of Letchworth Garden City. We are a successful, strongly established, adaptable independent bicycle and triathlon retailer, known for our experienced and enthusiastic service. We have a dedicated high quality, professional cycle workshop that has built up a strong reputation for consistent personal customer service, skilful repairs, and quality workmanship.

If you are seeking and value loyalty, stability, openness in a team that works together & support each other as a family then contact us. You may not be in the cycle industry at the present time but have a good mechanical knowledge of bicycles and a strong enthusiasm for cycling. A Cytech qualification would be advantageous.

Duties include: liaising with and carrying out directives given by the Workshop Manager, prioritising jobs, maintaining a tidy workstation, and keeping paperwork in order. The ideal candidate will have attention to detail and good communication skills – the ability to explain to customers the work that needs to be done in a clear and non-patronising manner and to give details of cost with accuracy.

Bicycle Service Centre Mechanic – Raleigh

Established in Nottingham in 1887 Raleigh is one of the world’s oldest and best-known bicycle brands. Today, we are part of the Accell Group, a European based company, who own a collection of bicycle and accessory brands throughout Europe.

Raleigh supplies the UK market with the industry-leading bicycle brands of Raleigh, Haibike, Lapierre and Babboe as well as an exciting and extensive portfolio of accessories such as Saris, SRAM, Moon, Stans, Met and Schwalbe. Being part of the Accell Group allows us to share knowledge, technology and innovations between brands to deliver the best value and products to our customers.

The Bicycle Service Centre Mechanic is responsible for the final assembly and set-up of electric and non-electric bikes and works as an integral part of the Customer Service Department. Additionally responsible for returned bike inspections and repairs, they support warranty claims to ensure that bikes are returned to customers in a safe and rideable state.

Bike Builder – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop in Battersea is looking for a full time Bike Builder to join our expanding team. Whether it be for the weekday commute or weekend pursuits, our customers have very different preferences. What they all have in common is a genuine excitement when they’re presented with their bike & you are looked upon not just as a representative of The Electric Bike Shop, but a bike building expert.

You will be required to build bikes with and to the highest standard by: locating boxed bikes and inspecting for faults prior to assembly, assemble and set up bikes correctly, ensuring the correct torque setting, within the set time frame, apply frame protectors, EBS stickers, bells and reflectors, completing new bike checklist, and ensuring bike pack / manual is supplied correctly.

You will have: good level of technical bike building knowledge & an understanding of how to gain further information as required, an interest in cycling & an enthusiasm about the products we sell, fantastic organisation skills with the ability to prioritise important & time dependant tasks, acute safety awareness of the use of machinery and tools, and the ability to problem solve.

Bike Fitter – Sigma Sports

Sigma Sports is a leading cycling and triathlon retailer based in Greater London. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best cycling experience possible, whether they’re new to the sport or seasoned professionals. Our team is made up of knowledgeable and enthusiastic individuals who are dedicated to helping our customers achieve their cycling goals.

We are currently seeking an experienced Bike Fitter to join our team based at our flagship store in Hampton Wick, Richmond upon Thames. The successful candidate will be responsible for fitting bikes to customers of all levels, from beginner to professional.

This will involve assessing the rider’s needs and goals, taking into account their physical attributes and riding style, and making adjustments to the bike accordingly. The Bike Fitter will work closely with our sales team to ensure that customers are provided with a comprehensive and personalised service.