OneUp Components expands grip lineup with Thick and Thin models

OneUp Components has expanded its grip lineup with the releases of its new Thick and Thin grips.

The Canadian bicycle component company says it only makes “the parts we want to ride” and adding the choice of thick or thin gives riders more choice to find the right fit.

Both products feature the brand’s new Durable Grip Ends. The harder rubber compound ends help prevent the grips from tearing in a crash and are designed to keep them “looking fresh for longer”.

OneUp also claims they are comfortable if the rider runs their hands over the bar ends.

The thick grips are 35mm diameter at their thickest and 32.5mm at their thinnest point.

They’re designed to maximise grip and minimise arm pump by providing extra cushioning, a softer compound and added features for a fully locked in feel. They have a subtle palm bulge and ridges on the underside to fit in the creases of the rider’s fingers.

The thin grips have no taper and are 29mm diameter across the full length.

OneUp says the simple low-profile design “maximises bike feel and control”.

Both grips are available in the same six colours: black, red, green, blue, orange, and purple, and have an RRP of £24.50.

As with all sales, the brand will donate 1% of revenue towards good causes.

Inspired by Patagonia’s ‘1% for the Planet initiative’, OneUp believes that all corporations can make a difference so will split its donations between environmental groups, bike charities and mountain bike trail associations.

Specifications

Thick

Diagonal thumb ribs

Finger ridges underneath the grip

Palm bulge with mini cushion pads

Offset grip has more material on top for extra cushioning

Durable grip ends

Mini flange

Diameter: 35mm max 32.5mm min

Length: 138mm

Durometer: 20A

Weight: 144g

Thin