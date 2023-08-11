The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 11th August

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Maternity Leave Dispatch Administrator – Cotic

Cotic is a growing bike company based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, specialising in high performance steel mountain and gravel bikes, which we design and develop, market, distribute and sell directly ourselves.

We now need someone to join our team to cover the Maternity Leave of our current Dispatch Administrator. We need an organised individual to help us with packing frames and bikes, booking couriers and processing postal orders, and helping support events that Cotic attend.

No bike industry experience or even previous bicycle experience at all required, though it would be desirable to have some basic knowledge of bicycles and bicycle mechanics. The successful applicant will be first and foremost organised, motivated, a fast learner, you will need have an eye for detail, and not afraid to seek to improve processes. You will be good with people, and happy to talk on the phone and in person at events. You will be computer literate – competent with email, data entry, and social media.

Sales Associate – Pinarello

The Pinarello Store in Wilmslow is a new brand store for the Pinarello brand. The role of Sales Associate is part of the store team, providing an excellent standard of customer service and creating an environment that customers wish to return to.

The successful applicant will serve customers showing high standards of customer care at all times, providing a helpful and friendly service, in order to maximise sales and profit. You will merchandise and fill displays as necessary and display products appropriately keeping all areas clean and tidy.

You will work effectively as part of a team, with the ability to communicate well with customers, other team members and management and demonstrate a passion for the brand. Ideally you will have experience in a customer facing role.

Mountain Bike Performance Coach – Dirt School/Tweed Valley Bikes

Dirt School and Tweed Valley Bikes are looking for a new full-time technical performance coach to join our fast growing, highly motivated team, to take on a large part of the delivery and organisation of our BASE College performance mountain biking course, teach our weekend day courses and private bookings, and coach up and coming young riders through the Dirt School Academy.

The role will involve coaching three days per week, alongside taking responsibility for all BASE College hill operations, planning weekly sessions as per our riding syllabus, aligning plans with students academic work and record keeping as required. To make up the remaining two days of the working week, the successful candidate will have experience or a willingness to learn in bike mechanics and retail, or, will already have extensive experience with photography and/or videography and using Adobe creative software.

We’re looking for a reliable and flexible individual who has a willingness to adapt to a fast paced changing environment and is able to work with minimal supervision. The ideal candidate should be able to demonstrate a high level of personal riding skill, preferably with a history of racing and be able to deliver high quality coaching sessions with a rider first focus. The ability to brief and manage large groups in an outdoor environment in all weathers whilst inspiring, motivating and encouraging our riders is essential.

Workshop Mechanic – Giant Brand Store Bristol

Giant are searching for someone to team up with head mechanic Phil in the Giant Workshop, taking care of servicing and bike builds on a variety of customer bikes. We’re looking for someone to join our busy workshop and become part of the Giant team.

Responsibilities include: servicing and maintenance of customer bikes, maintaining the high standard of service set by our head mechanic, helping to manage workshop diary where necessary with a focus on attention to detail, and going the extra mile for customers.

Experience as a bike mechanic necessary, particularly working on high end bikes. Training provided where required for successful candidate.

Retail Manager – Blazing Bikes

Blazing Bikes is one of the U.K’s leading independent bike shops, specialising in MTB and E-MTB sale/servicing. We have a fantastic online presence, working with brands such as Trek, Scott, Orbea and many more. The right candidate will improve our bricks and mortar offering, look to strengthen sales in store and deal with day to day duties of running a well established bike shop.

The successful candidate will improve sales in store and liaise with customers to successfully deliver the best possible customer service and aftersales care.

A minimum three years of bike shop experience is required, along with being IT proficient, having excellent communication skills- in person, by phone and email, excellent delegation skills and a full U.K driving licence. Previous use of Abacus EPOS system is preferred, but not essential.